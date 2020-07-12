e-paper
Home / Business News / UK examining infrastructure to smooth flow of EU trade: Cabinet secy Michael Gove

UK examining infrastructure to smooth flow of EU trade: Cabinet secy Michael Gove

He said the British government would be saying more about the border between Northern Ireland and Ireland later this month.

business Updated: Jul 12, 2020 16:25 IST
Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
London
Britain's Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove.
Britain's Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove.(Reuters file photo)
         

Britain is looking at developing infrastructure in south-east England to stop the major freight crossing to France becoming blocked when the transition deal with the European Union expires at the end of the year, Cabinet Secretary Michael Gove said.

“There will be specific pieces of infrastructure that we put in place in order to smooth the flow of traffic,” he told the BBC’s Andrew Marr.

