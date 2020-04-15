e-paper
Home / Business News / Wall Street tumbles on lackluster earnings, economic data

Wall Street tumbles on lackluster earnings, economic data

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 349.04 points, or 1.46%, at the open to 23,600.72.

business Updated: Apr 15, 2020 19:32 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
In this Jan 3, 2020 file photo, the Wall St. street sign is framed by U.S. flags flying outside the New York Stock Exchange in New York.
In this Jan 3, 2020 file photo, the Wall St. street sign is framed by U.S. flags flying outside the New York Stock Exchange in New York. (AP)
         

U.S. stock indexes slumped 2% minutes after the open on Wednesday as a record drop in retail sales and dour first-quarter earnings reports lent weight to forecasts for the biggest economic slump since the 1930s.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 349.04 points, or 1.46%, at the open to 23,600.72. The S&P 500 opened lower by 50.42 points, or 1.77%, at 2,795.64, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 159.78 points, or 1.88%, to 8,355.96 at the opening bell.

