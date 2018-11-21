Today in New Delhi, India
WhatsApp appoints Ezetap co-founder Abhijit Bose as India head

Abhijit Bose, the co-founder and chief executive of mobile payments firm Ezetap, is the first-ever country head for WhatsApp, it said in a statement.

Facebook Inc-owned WhatsApp said on Wednesday that it has appointed Abhijit Bose as head of its operations in India, its biggest market by users.

Bose, the co-founder and chief executive of mobile payments firm Ezetap, is the first-ever country head for the messaging platform, WhatsApp said in a statement.

Bose will begin his new role at WhatsApp in early 2019, it added.

