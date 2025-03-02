30 crore funding for startups: DPIIT launches Startup Maha Rathi challenge

The central government's Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has launched the Startup Maha Rathi challenge as part of the second edition of Startup Mahakumbh. The competition will culminate with live pitching finale from April 3-5, 2025 in Delhi.(Pixabay)

The initiative is aimed at empowering startups throughout India with ₹30 crore funding, mentorship from industry experts and networking opportunities with global investors. It also entails special awards for innovative startups.

Startup Maha Rathi deals with 11 sectors, including AI and DeepTech, biotechnology and healthcare, gaming and sports, fintech, incubators and accelerators, mobility, agriculture technology, B2B and precision manufacturing, D2C, climate technology and Defence and SpaceTech.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will be awarding the program.

The challenge is backed by companies including Avaana Capital, LetsVenture, Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), IVCA and HDFC.

What is Startup Maha Rathi challenge?

The competition will follow a structured, multi-phase selection process, beginning with the application launch on February 26, 2025, and culminate in an exclusive live pitching finale from April 3-5, 2025, at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

While each startup shortlisted for the grand jury round receive a guaranteed ₹1 Lakh, top two startups from each sector will be awarded ₹10 lakh respectively, while the next five will receive ₹5 lakh each.

Next 5 startups in each track will gain access to ₹3 lakhs each in addition to financial grants, participating startups will receive expert guidance and investor access through a jury comprising 100+ leading VCs, angel investors, and domain specialists.

About Startup Mahakumbh

Startup Mahakumbh is a first-of-its-kind event bringing together the entire startup ecosystem of India including startups, investors, incubators and accelerators, and industry leaders from several sectors.

The second edition of Startup Mahakumbh is set to make a grand return in 2025, building on the tremendous success of its inaugural edition.

The flagship startup event was an extraordinary success, attracting over 48,581 business visitors engaging with 1306 exhibitors including finest startups, soonicorns, and unicorns, from 26+ states and 14+ countries.

It also hosted 300+ incubators and accelerators and 200+ leading angel investors, VCs, and family offices.