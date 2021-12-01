Home / Business / 5 changes that will affect credit cardholders, salaried employees & pensioners from December
business

5 changes that will affect credit cardholders, salaried employees & pensioners from December

  • While the rising inflation burns a hole in the common man’s pocket, these new banking rules may dampen your spirits further.
SBI credit card rules are changing from December 1.(Pradeep Gaur/Mint. Image for representational purpose)
SBI credit card rules are changing from December 1.(Pradeep Gaur/Mint. Image for representational purpose)
Published on Dec 01, 2021 12:02 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Several banking and provident fund-related rules will change starting Wednesday, December 1 which will impact the everyday bank customer. From credit card to savings account to pension, any person with a bank account must know about these changes, while prices of essentials like LPG and matchbox are also going up from Wednesday.

Here are five changes that can affect your day-to-day lives:

SBI credit card

Credit cards issued by the State Bank of India are expected to become more expensive from today. According to the information provided by SBI, credit cardholders will now have to pay a processing fee of 99 plus tax separately for every EMI purchase or converting transactions into EMIs.

PNB savings accounts interest rate

The Punjab National Bank (PNB) has slashed the interest rate on saving deposits for small savings accounts by 10 basis points and by 5 basis points for those with an account balance of 10 lakh and above. As a result, those with an account balance of less than 10 lakh will get 2.80% interest per annum, while those with 10 lakh and above will get 2.85% interest per annum.

Life Certificate for pension

The Pension Disbursing Authorities (PDAs) will disburse the due pension money for central and state government employees only if they have submitted their Life Certificate - a proof required to verify if the pensioner is still alive. The deadline to submit the document was November 30. If you have not submitted the Life Certificate yet, your pension for the month may be affected.

EPF linkage with Aadhaar

If you are an employee of the corporate sector, you must link your Aadhaar details with your Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) account. The last date to link Aadhaar with UAN was November 30.

Price hike

At a time when consumers are struggling to cope with inflation, even the price of a matchbox has been increased. From December, a matchbox would cost 2 from the current 1, an increase that comes after a gap of 14 years. However, from 36 matchsticks in a matchbox, customers will now be getting 50 matches with the increase in the price of the matchboxes.

Similarly, LPG gas cylinder prices are also expected to change from December. The rates of LPG cylinders are revised on the first day of every month.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
credit card state bank pension + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 01, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out