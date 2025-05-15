Adani Airport Holdings says it has ended partnership with DragonPass

Adani Airport Holdings on Thursday announced that the company has terminated its partnership with DragonPass, a China-headquartered global provider of airport lounge and travel-related services, with immediate effect. FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the facade of its building (REUTERS)

As a result, DragonPass customers will no longer be able to access airport lounges at any of the Adani-managed airports across India, it said. No reason has been given for the termination.

“Our association with DragonPass, which provided access to airport lounges, has been terminated with immediate effect. DragonPass customers will no longer have access to lounges at Adani-managed airports. This change will have no impact on the airport lounge and travel experience for other customers,” said a spokesperson for Adani Airport Holdings.

Adani Airports operates seven major airports across India including Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram, and Mangaluru. The group took over operations of these airports under public-private partnership agreements with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and has been rolling out modernisation and customer experience enhancements across all locations.

Founded and headquartered in Guangzhou, China, DragonPass is a global travel service company offering digital access to over 1,300 airport lounges worldwide, spanning a vast network of airports in numerous countries. Beyond lounges, its platform provides services including airport dining discounts, limousine bookings, and personalized meet-and-greet facilities.

The move comes just a week the Adani Digital Labs (ADL), the digital innovation arm of the Adani Group, announced the collaboration on May 8. ADL operates as the technology and digital solutions arm supporting Adani-managed airports through Adani Airports Holdings Ltd. and Adani Enterprises Ltd.

At the time of the announcement, the partnership was described as a strategic step towards enhancing the travel experience at its airports. The partnership was also projected as an initiative to integrate digital-first conveniences, promote cashless ecosystems, and deliver tailored services to business and leisure travellers.