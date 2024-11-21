Menu Explore
Adani stocks crash up to 20% after Gautam Adani indicted by US over alleged $250 million bribe plot

ByAbhyjith K. Ashokan
Nov 21, 2024 10:22 AM IST

Adani Group shares plunged when the markets opened on Thursday after the US SEC announced it was pressing charges against top executives in a bribery case

Adani Group shares plunged when the markets opened on Thursday, November 21, 2024, after the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced it was pressing charges against Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani, and Cyril Cabanes, an executive of Azure Power Global Ltd in a bribery and fraud case.

The US market regulator SEC alleged the scheme was to secure a commitment of the Indian government buying energy from them at above-market rates that would benefit Adani green and Azure Power(Reuters)
The US market regulator SEC alleged the scheme was to secure a commitment of the Indian government buying energy from them at above-market rates that would benefit Adani green and Azure Power(Reuters)

Stocks of Adani Group companies share fell as much as 20 per cent to intra-day low on Thursday. Adani Green Energy Ltd, the main company involved in the case saw its shares plummeting 16 per cent or by 225.85 to 1,185.90 after the market opened.

Meanwhile, Adani Enterprises Ltd, the flagship Adani Group company saw its share fall 10 per cent or by 282.00 to reach 2,538.20.

What were the charges by the US SEC against Adani about?

The SEC charged Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani, and Cyril Cabanes, an executive of Azure Power Global Ltd for misleading US investors, alleging a massive bribery scheme with the Indian government.

The US market regulator said the scheme was to secure a commitment of the Indian government buying energy from them at above-market rates that would benefit Adani green and Azure Power.

During the alleged scheme, Adani Green raised more than $750 million from investors and $175 million from US investors, with Azure Power’s stock also being traded on the New York Stock Exchange, the SEC said.

The SEC's complaint seeks permanent injunctions, civil penalties, and officer and director bars.

“As alleged, Gautam and Sagar Adani induced US investors to buy Adani Green bonds through an offering process that misrepresented not only that Adani Green had a robust anti-bribery compliance program but also that the company’s senior management had not and would not pay or promise to pay bribes, and Cyril Cabanes participated in the underlying bribery scheme while serving as director of a US public company,” said Sanjay Wadhwa, Acting Director of the SEC’s Division of Enforcement. “We will continue to vigorously pursue and hold individuals, including senior corporate officers and directors, accountable when they violate our securities laws.”

How did other Adani Group shares perform as a result?

Shortly after opening, Adani Power Ltd fell to 455, a fall of of 13.18% or 69.10 points.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd saw its shares fall to 1,160.15, a fall of 10.00% or 128.90 points.

Adani Wilmar Ltd shares fell to 300.35, down by 26.75 or 8.18%.

ACC Ltd shares fell to 1975.00, which was down by 210.05 or 9.61%.

New Delhi Television Ltd shares fell to 148.30, which was down 21.05 or 12.43%.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
