Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla shares his vision for 2025

With the turn of 2024, we have turned the page to a historical moment—a quarter of a century. It is striking to consider how much history has been compressed into these 25 years. This has been no ordinary span of time. This has been an era of tectonic shifts. From the dawn of the digital age and the globalisation of economies to the climate reckoning and the relentless march of artificial intelligence, these years have witnessed transformations that once would have taken centuries to unfold. In many ways, eras have collided, overlapped, and dissolved into each other, leaving a world forever altered—more connected yet divided, more advanced yet anxious, and more hopeful yet uncertain than ever before. Kumar Mangalam Birla, the chairman of the Aditya Birla Group.(Reuters)

It is evident that in 2025, we will be embracing a U3 world— uncertain, unpredictable, and unorthodox world. Importantly, we will be embracing an uncertain world, not wrestling with it. This reset could well define the paradox of our age—a world teeming with possibility but shadowed by lingering ambiguity. At times, it may feel like the new world is being shaped on social media streams. Reality, though, is far more intricate and consequential than a reel.

The one factor that could disproportionately influence the course of the year is the T factor—The Trump Factor. This holds the potential to reshape geopolitical dynamics, with profound implications for the global economy and business. The United States has long been the most significant market for our Group outside India, with investments exceeding $15 billion, including a $4 billion greenfield expansion currently underway. I remain confident that the enduring strength of the India-US relationship will continue to deepen in the years ahead. The US economy’s dynamism remains unmatched, and our ongoing investments will contribute to the revitalization of its growing manufacturing sector. As Warren Buffett aptly put it, “Never bet against America.”

The renewed global push for manufacturing is a welcome shift, signalling a move towards greater resilience and diversification in global supply chains. India, often underappreciated for its industrial capabilities, is poised to seize this moment. The migration of Apple’s ecosystem to India is emblematic of this transition; soon, a quarter of the world’s iPhones could be made in India. India’s automobile ecosystem, too, has matured into a global powerhouse, exporting components and vehicles to markets worldwide.

Less recognized, however, is the sheer global scale of India’s cement industry—the second largest in the world. A vital national champion, it has fuelled India’s infrastructure growth, from cities to villages, while driving economic development and creating jobs. Our Group’s cement flagship, UltraTech Cement, crossed the capacity milestone of 150 MTPA in 2024. UltraTech today produces well over 1.5 times the total cement output of the United States and commands a capacity exceeding 80% of Europe’s. To me, this is a marker of India’s rising industrial strength and its emergence as a pivotal player in the global manufacturing renaissance.

For us at the Aditya Birla Group, 2024 has been a year like no other— a period when the Group has truly embodied its role as an engine of big bets. We have really seen the manifestation of the breadth, depth, and scale of our businesses in terms of the number of big strategic moves we have been able to make simultaneously. From launching and scaling multiple high growth platforms like paints, jewellery retail, and b2b ecommerce for building materials, to reinforcing our leadership in core businesses like cement and metals. From revitalising our telecom joint venture, to accelerating the transformation journey in our financial services and fashion retail business. This has truly been a year of milestones.

Each of these moves is consequential in itself, but when taken together, it demonstrates the power and dynamism of the Group. Our unique combination of capital, talent pool, brand power, industry expertise, and accumulated goodwill has enabled us to move with speed and decisiveness even at a time of global uncertainty.

I have always believed that the stronger we grow, the greater the impact we create and the more we are able to enrich lives. Over the years, this foundational philosophy has encouraged us to widen the aperture and think even more expansively about the impact we can create. It energizes us to use our scale, resources, and leadership to amplify and create disproportionately better outcomes for all our stakeholders—employees, consumers, partners, investors and the society at large.

Because, ultimately, business is and has to be a force for good.

The year 2024 also marked a milestone in the legacy of BITS Pilani— its 60th anniversary. Founded by my great-grandfather, Mr. GD Birla, and nurtured by my family across generations, this iconic institution has become a beacon of India's entrepreneurial spirit. Over the past 16 years, I have had the privilege of leading BITS Pilani, witnessing first-hand its transformative impact on India's entrepreneurial ecosystem. Among its alumni are over 6,400 start-up founders, including the creators of 17 unicorns and decacorns—testament to the institution's enduring influence.

BITS Pilani has always been a crucible of critical thinking, audacious dreams, and relentless ambition. This enduring ethos was captured in a conversation I had with my great-grandfather in the 1970s. On a lazy Sunday afternoon, I remarked that BITS would ensure Pilani, a small Rajasthani hamlet, remained in the spotlight. He smiled and replied, "While Pilani’s recognition is a positive outcome, the true aim was to create a talent factory for a rapidly industrialising India.” His words remain a powerful reminder of the institution’s deeper purpose.

This belief in the transformative power of talent also resonates through the Aditya Birla Scholarships, a flagship program launched 25 years ago in memory of my father. Today, the program boasts 781 scholars—a cadre of globally accomplished Indians shaping the trajectories of leading firms and institutions worldwide.

I have always believed that investment in talent is the foundation upon which the future is built. And while nurturing talent is a timeless pursuit, it takes on an even greater significance as we face the complexities and opportunities of a rapidly changing era.

As we mark a quarter-century into the 21st century, a profound shift is underway. The first two decades were defined by the unrelenting march of technology—social media democratized content, amplified voices, and unlocked opportunities on a scale previously unimaginable. Yet, this revolution came with a price. The same tools that connected billions also fragmented societies, polarizing public discourse and eroding trust. My submission is that we may now be approaching the peak of this divisive moment.

The next decade could herald a more profound transformation — the harnessing of technology as a force for unity. The hunger for authenticity and connectedness—deeper and more meaningful than algorithm-driven engagement—will drive the next wave of innovation. Platforms will evolve beyond their current purpose, creating spaces that bridge divides, foster understanding, and celebrate shared humanity, even amidst apparent differences. This yearning for connection will not be limited to social media but will extend to how businesses, governments, and communities engage with individuals. The manifestations of this trend will surprise us. From virtual communities that transcend borders to immersive technologies that dissolve boundaries. The craving for connection may prove to be the glue that binds a fractured world.

The 21st century's next chapter awaits us, demanding vision, clarity, and resolve.