close_game
close_game
News / Business / Ahmedabad-based RBZ Jewellery's IPO fully subscribed on Day 1 so far

Ahmedabad-based RBZ Jewellery's IPO fully subscribed on Day 1 so far

ByHT News Desk
Dec 19, 2023 01:08 PM IST

The RBZ Jewellers IPO comprises a fresh issue of 1 crore equity shares with no offer for sale component.

Ahmedabad-based retail jewellery firm RBZ Jewellers' IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday. According to BSE, the issue has been subscribed 1.02x times at 12.38 pm.

The three-day IPO will end its subscription on December 21. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 1 crore equity shares with no offer for sale component. The company is planning to raise 100 crore through this IPO at the upper end of the price band.

Credo Brands IPO opens for subscription. LIVE coverage

IPO stands for Initial Public Offering and it is when the promoters of the company in question for the first time want to raise additional funds by offering shares of the company.
IPO stands for Initial Public Offering and it is when the promoters of the company in question for the first time want to raise additional funds by offering shares of the company.

RBZ Jewellers is planning to utilise proceeds from the issue for funding the working capital requirements of the company and for general corporate purposes.

IPL 2024 Auction is here! Catch all the updates LIVE on HT. Join Now

Its revenue from operations rose 14 per cent to 289.6 crore in fiscal 2023 from 252.5 crore in fiscal 2022. Besides, profit after tax surged 55 per cent to 22.43 crore in fiscal 2023 from 14.48 crore in the preceding financial year.

Arihant Capital Markets Ltd is the sole book-running lead manager to the issue. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.

ALSO READ: Happy Forgings IPO opens today: Key things to know before investing

RBZ raises 21 crore from anchor investors

RBZ Jewellers raised 21 crore from anchor investors, a day before its Initial Public Offering was opened for subscription today, PTI reported.

The company has allotted 21 lakh equity shares to three funds at 100 apiece, which is also the upper end of the price band, according to a circular uploaded on the BSE website.

BofA Securities Europe SA bought 11 lakh shares for 11 crore, PGIM India Mutual Fund picked up 5 lakh shares valued 5 crore and Negen Undiscovered Value Fund purchased 5 lakh shares to the tune of 5 crore, the data showed.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out