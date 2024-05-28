 AI to take over jobs in Hollywood? What Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos said - Hindustan Times
AI to take over jobs in Hollywood? What Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos said

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Mallika Soni
May 28, 2024 02:03 PM IST

Explaining how volume stages did not replace on-location shooting, Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos said that creative jobs will not be replaced by AI.

Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos said that jobs in Hollywood will not be affected by Artificial Intelligence (AI) but people who know how to use AI might take on more roles. He told the New York Times, “I have more faith in humans than that. I really do. I don’t believe that an A.I. program is going to write a better screenplay than a great writer, or is going to replace a great performance, or that we won’t be able to tell the difference. AI is not going to take your job. The person who uses A.I. well might take your job.”

Smartphone with Netflix logo is placed on a keyboard. Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos talked about the effect of AI on Hollywood. (Reuters)
Smartphone with Netflix logo is placed on a keyboard. Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos talked about the effect of AI on Hollywood. (Reuters)

Read more: Google leases new office in Bengaluru for 4 crore monthly rent: Report

“AI is a natural kind of advancement of things that are happening in the creative space today, anyway," he added. 

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Explaining how volume stages did not replace on-location shooting, he said that creative jobs will not be replaced by AI. 

He said, “Remember how everybody fought home video? For several decades, the studios wouldn’t license movies to television. So every advancement in technology in entertainment has been fought and then ultimately has turned out to grow the business. I don’t know that this would be any different.”

Read more: Elon Musk says WhatsApp stealing your data, CEO replies 'not correct'

This comes as Laurence Liew, director for AI Innovation at AI Singapore, said during a panel discussion at Salesforce’s World Tour Essentials event, “AI is not going to replace you. You’re going to be replaced by someone who uses AI to outperform you.”

Read more: Tech layoffs: Infosys CEO says company is not 'downsizing', no job cuts expected

The recent feud between OpenAI and Scarlett Johansson raised concerns in Hollywood after the actor accused ChatGPT-maker of stealing her voice for its new AI model ChatGPT 4o. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman did not roll back the voice and said that it "is not Scarlett Johansson's, and it was never intended to resemble hers. We cast the voice actor behind Sky’s voice before any outreach to Ms. Johansson."

