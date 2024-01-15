Air India Express to start direct Hyderabad-Riyadh flights: Check schedule

Air India Express on Monday announced the launch of new routes connecting Hyderabad with Saudi Arabia's capital city Riyadh. Air India Express said it will operate three weekly direct non-stop flights Hyderabad-Riyadh routes. (ANI)

The airline said it will operate three weekly direct non-stop flights on these routes, strengthening its presence in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East. Recently, Air India also launched flights connecting Hyderabad with Dammam.

With Riyadh's addition, Air India Express connects Hyderabad with three important cities in Saudi Arabia – Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam.

The operations on the Hyderabad-Riyadh route will commence on February 2. The flights between Hyderabad and Riyadh will operate on three days in a week – Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The flight will depart from Hyderabad at 12.05 pm and land in Riyadh at approximately 3 pm. Upon return, it will depart from Riyadh at 4 pm (local time) and land in Hyderabad at 11 pm.

Passengers can book the tickets through the airline’s mobile app and website (airindiaexpress.com), as well as through other major booking platforms.

Speaking about the launch of the new routes, Tara Naidu, VP, International Business, Air India Express, said that the India-Gulf routes have always been a mainstay for Air India Express.

“The India-Gulf routes have always been a mainstay for Air India Express, and we are elated to now connect Hyderabad with Riyadh and Dammam in Saudi Arabia," Naidu said.

He added: "We recently launched flights connecting Hyderabad with Gwalior and Amritsar and already operate to multiple other domestic destinations from the City of Pearls. Air India Express remains committed to its promise of offering enhanced connectivity, both within India and in the region, on the back of a growing fleet."

Air India Express, is a subsidiary of Air India and a part of the Tata group, operating over 325 flights daily, connecting 31 domestic and 14 international airports, with a fleet of 63 aircraft, comprising 35 Boeing 737s and 28 Airbus A320s.

Recently, Air India Express launched the Vista VIP, its business class-like product, in a bid to enhance customer experience. The offering includes wider and increased legroom, Gourmair hot meals, additional baggage allowance, and Xpress ahead priority boarding services.