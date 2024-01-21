‘Amma is lifelong Ram devotee’: Zoho CEO reaches Ayodhya with family

Sridhar Vembu, the chief executive of the Indian software firm Zoho, was among the state guests who arrived in Ayodhya a day before the planned 'pran pratishta' ceremony. Sridhar Vembu is invited as a state guest to Ram temple consecration ceremony.(X/Sridhar Vembu)

"In Ayodhya with my amma Janaki and my brother Kumar and his wife Anu. Amma is a lifelong devotee of Lord Shri Ram. Very blessed to be here. Jai Shri Ram," Vembu wrote on X on Sunday, sharing pictures from Ayodhya.

Around 500 people are invited to the state guest list, which also features the who's who of India Inc, as well as individuals from the entertainment, sports, music, and other sectors.

Which industry leaders got invited to the Ram Mandir ceremony? | List

Prominent industry leaders invited to the Ram temple consecration ceremony include:

1. Mukesh Ambani, Kokilaben, Neeta, Akash, Anant, Shloka, Radhika Merchant (Reliance Industries)

2. Ratan N Tata, N Chandrasekaran, Lalitha Tata (Tata Group)

3. Gautam Adani (Adani Group)

4. Anil Agarwal (Vedanta Resources)

5. Ashok Hinduja (Hinduja Group)

6. Azim Premji (Wipro)

7. Nusli Wadia (Bombay Dyeing)

8. Sudhir Mehta (Torrent Group)

9. G M R Rao (GMR Group)

10. Niranjan Hiranandani (Hiranandani Group)

11. Kumar Mangalam Birla, Nirja Birla (Aditya Birla Group)

12. Ajay Piramal (Piramal Group)

13. Anand Mahindra (Mahindra and Mahindra)

14. Ajay Shriram (DCM Shriram)

15. K Krithivasan (Tata Consultancy Services - TCS)

16. Deepak Parekh (HDFC)

17. K Satish Reddy (Dr. Reddy's Pharmaceuticals)

18. Punit Goenka (Zee Entertainment Enterprises)

19. S N Subrahmanyan (Larsen & Toubro - L&T)

20. Durali Divi (Divis Laboratories)

21. N R Narayana Murthy (Infosys)

22. Naveen Jindal (Jindal Steel & Power)

23. Naresh Trehan (Medanta Group)

24. Uday Kotak (Kotak Mahindra Bank)

25. Nandan Nilekani (Infosys)

26. TV Mohandas Pai (Infosys)

27. A M Naik (L&T)

28. Adar Poonawala (Serum Institute of India)

29. Aditya Puri (HDFC)

30. Adi Godrej (Godrej Group)

31. Illa Krishna (Bharat Biotech)

32. Arun Bharat Ram (Sriram Group)

33. Sajjan Jindal (JSW Steel)

34. G V K Reddy (GVK Airport)

35. Gautam Singhania (Raymond)

36. Harsh Mariwala (Marico)

37. Manohar Lal Agrawal (Haldiram)

38. Baba Kalyani (Bharat Forge)

39. Dilip Sanghvi (Sun Pharma)

40. Pawan Munjal (Hero Motocorp)

41. Rahul Bhatia (Indigo)

42. Shapoor Mistry (Shapoorji Pallonji Group)

43. Prathap C Reddy (Apollo Hospital)

44. Yusuf Hamied (Cipla Pharmaceuticals)

45. Byju Raveendran (Byju's)

46. Roshni Nadar (HCL)

47. Sridhar Vembu (Zoho)

48. Siddharth Mohanti (LIC)

49. Dinesh Khara (SBI)

50. Ashish Chauhan (National Stock Exchange - NSE)

51. Sanjay Kirloskar (Kirloskar Oil)

52. Sashi Jagdishan (HDFC)

53. C K Birla (Birla Industries)

54. Madhukar Parekh (Pidilite Adhesives)

55. Mahendra Choksi (Asian Paints)

56. Hasmukhbhai Patel (Ramdev Food Products Pvt Ltd)

57. Nirmal Minda (Minda Group)

58. Pankaj Patel (Zydus Lifesciences)

59. Puneet Yadu Dalmia (Dalmia Bharat)

60. Raghupati Singhania (JK Tyres)

61. Rahul Chandrakant Kirloskar (Kirloskar Pneumatic Co Ltd)

62. Ramdeo Agrawal (Motilal Oswal)

However, it is not clear how many of them will attend the opening of Ram Mandir.

(Inputs from PTI)