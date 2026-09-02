How much will Apple pay new CEO John Ternus, executive chairman Tim Cook – A breakdown of their salaries

In a landmark leadership transition at Apple Inc., John Ternus officially took charge as Chief Executive Officer on Tuesday, concluding Tim Cook’s 15-year-long tenure. Following this, the company detailed the executive pay packages for both leaders. Apple Inc. had disclosed in April that Cook will step down as CEO and take over as executive chairman of the company's board. (File Photo/AFP)

The disclosure was made in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, according to a Bloomberg report.

For fiscal 2027, Ternus will receive a compensation package worth around $58 million. Meanwhile, Cook's compensation as executive chairman is slated at roughly $47 million.

Apple Inc. had disclosed in April that Cook will step down as CEO and take over as executive chairman of the company's board.

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John Ternus’ CEO compensation breakdown Annual base salary: Ternus will be paid a $3 million annual base salary moving forward.

Stock grant: He will receive a stock grant with a target value of $55 million next year.

Restricted stock units: The new CEO will get a prorated amount of restricted stock units worth about $2.5 million for 2026.

Equity award: The report added that three-quarters of Ternus' equity award will be based on Apple's performance relative to the S&P 500.

The remaining 25 per cent will be tied to time-based stock units vesting semiannually.

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