Apple's major warning to iPhone users: 'Don’t put your phone in a bag of..'

Apple told iPhone users that they must not put their devices in a bag of rice to protect from water damage as the technique can do further damage to iPhones. A support document from Apple read, “Don’t put your iPhone in a bag of rice. Doing so could allow small particles of rice to damage your iPhone." Apple has claimed that its flagship devices can withstand immersion in up to 20 feet of water.(Unsplash)

How to dry your iPhone as per Apple?

Apple said that in order to dry your iPhone tap on the device gently against your hand with the connector facing down. This will remove excess water from it after which you should put your phone in a dry area with airflow and start charging it with a USB-C only after 30 minutes. The iPhone might take up to 24 hours to fully dry and users may see the liquid detection alert till then, Apple said.

“Although you shouldn’t charge your iPhone when it’s wet, you might need to in an emergency. If you reconnect your iPhone to the cable or accessory, you have the option in an emergency to override the liquid detection and charge your iPhone." Apple wrote.

What else did Apple warn iPhone users about?

Apple also asked users to not use objects such as hair dryers or compressed air to remove the liquid. The company also advised to avoid using a cotton swab or paper towel in the connector in case of water in it.

Although, Apple has claimed that its flagship devices can withstand immersion in up to 20 feet of water for up to 30 minutes.

So not much to worry, is there?