 Apple's major warning to iPhone users: 'Don’t put your phone in a bag of..' - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / Apple's major warning to iPhone users: 'Don’t put your phone in a bag of..'

Apple's major warning to iPhone users: 'Don’t put your phone in a bag of..'

ByHT News Desk
Feb 20, 2024 12:48 PM IST

Apple said that in order to dry your iPhone tap on the device gently against your hand with the connector facing down.

Apple told iPhone users that they must not put their devices in a bag of rice to protect from water damage as the technique can do further damage to iPhones. A support document from Apple read, “Don’t put your iPhone in a bag of rice. Doing so could allow small particles of rice to damage your iPhone."

Apple has claimed that its flagship devices can withstand immersion in up to 20 feet of water.(Unsplash)
Apple has claimed that its flagship devices can withstand immersion in up to 20 feet of water.(Unsplash)

How to dry your iPhone as per Apple?

Apple said that in order to dry your iPhone tap on the device gently against your hand with the connector facing down. This will remove excess water from it after which you should put your phone in a dry area with airflow and start charging it with a USB-C only after 30 minutes. The iPhone might take up to 24 hours to fully dry and users may see the liquid detection alert till then, Apple said.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

“Although you shouldn’t charge your iPhone when it’s wet, you might need to in an emergency. If you reconnect your iPhone to the cable or accessory, you have the option in an emergency to override the liquid detection and charge your iPhone." Apple wrote.

Read more: Can you get cashback or refunds in Paytm wallet after March 15?

What else did Apple warn iPhone users about?

Apple also asked users to not use objects such as hair dryers or compressed air to remove the liquid. The company also advised to avoid using a cotton swab or paper towel in the connector in case of water in it.

Although, Apple has claimed that its flagship devices can withstand immersion in up to 20 feet of water for up to 30 minutes.

So not much to worry, is there?

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business Newsalong withGold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On