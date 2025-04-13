Are stock markets open on Monday, April 14? Details here

The stock market in India will remain closed tomorrow, April 14, on account of Ambedkar Jayanti. According to the stock market holidays list on the BSE website, no trading activity will occur on the BSE or NSE on Monday. Pedestrians walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai on April 7, 2025.(AFP)

Ambedkar Jayanti, celebrated every year, marks the birth anniversary of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, the father of the Indian Constitution and the first Law Minister of independent India. Following Ambedkar Jayanti, the market will resume on April 15.

Moreover, the stock market will remain closed on Friday, April 18, as well, on the occasion of Good Friday. There will only be three trading days available in the week of April 14–18 for market participants to carry out trading activities.

Trading in the Currency Derivatives Segment will remain suspended on Monday, April 14, 2025, and Friday, April 18, 2025. Additionally, the Commodity Derivatives Segment and the Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) will also be suspended.

For more details, traders can check the BSE official website — bseindia.com — and click on the 'Trading Holidays' option at the top. This will show a list of stock market holidays in 2025. The stock market is scheduled to observe a total of 14 holidays in 2025.

Upcoming Trading Holidays:

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti – 14 April (Monday)

Good Friday – 18 April (Friday)

Maharashtra Day – 1 May (Thursday)

Independence Day – 15 August (Friday)

Ganesh Chaturthi – 27 August (Wednesday)

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti / Dussehra – 2 October (Thursday)

Diwali * Laxmi Pujan – 21 October (Tuesday)

Diwali Balipratipada – 22 October (Wednesday)

Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev – 5 November (Wednesday)

Christmas – 25 December (Thursday)

Also Read: Is Indian stock market open today on Mahavir Jayanti? List of BSE, NSE holidays in 2025

Meanwhile, the Indian stock market has faced increased instability lately due to global recession concerns. These concerns have been triggered by former U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff measures.

Amidst the uncertainty, the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 ended the day lower, even as the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee announced a 25 basis point cut in the repo rate and a change in its policy stance.