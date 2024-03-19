 AstraZeneca buys US biopharma firm Fusion - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

AstraZeneca buys US biopharma firm Fusion

AFP |
Mar 19, 2024 03:50 PM IST

Fusion is developing next-generation radiotherapy to treat cancer via precise targeting that minimises damage to healthy cells.

Anglo-Swedish pharmaceuticals giant AstraZeneca agreed Tuesday to buy US biopharma firm Fusion for up to $2.4 billion, its latest expansion into cancer treatments.

The logo for AstraZeneca is seen outside its North America headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware.(Reuters)
The logo for AstraZeneca is seen outside its North America headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware.(Reuters)

Fusion is developing next-generation radiotherapy to treat cancer via precise targeting that minimises damage to healthy cells.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Its method also enables access to hard-to-reach tumours using standard radiation.

AstraZeneca's latest push into oncology comes after its net profit almost doubled to $6 billion last year as a strong cancer division helped offset a wipeout for sales of its Covid treatments.

"AstraZeneca has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company," the London-listed group said in a statement.

Read more: Blinkit to become bigger than Zomato in one year? What Deepinder Goyal said: ‘In any business…’

"The acquisition marks a major step forward in AstraZeneca delivering on its ambition to transform cancer treatment and outcomes for patients by replacing traditional regimens like chemotherapy and radiotherapy with more targeted treatments."

"AstraZeneca is clearly optimistic about the future revenue streams which Fusion will bring to the business," said Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown.

"It's developing next-generation radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines, with specific hopes for advances in new treatment for prostate cancer."

AstraZeneca, whose cancer treatments represent a third of its overall sales, saw its share price drop one percent following the news.

The company last week announced the purchase of French biotech specialist Amolyt Pharma for about $1 billion, bolstering its rare diseases division Alexion.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / AstraZeneca buys US biopharma firm Fusion
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On