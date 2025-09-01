Auto sales in August 2025: Bajaj Auto dips 12% on Chetak woes, Ather Energy clocks highest ever sales
Auto sales in August 2025: Here's a look at which automaker sold how much in the month gone by.
Auto sales in August 2025: Indian automakers—including carmakers Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Hyundai Motor India Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd. and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., as well as two-wheelers makers Hero MotoCorp Ltd., Bajaj Auto Ltd., TVS Motor Co. Ltd., Royal Enfield, Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. and Ather Energy Ltd.—are likely to report their sales today....Read More
Auto sales in August 2025: Ather Energy
Ather Energy Ltd. has clocked its highest ever monthly retail sales in August 2025, as the Bengaluru-based EV maker continues to expand its footprint pan-India.
A total of 17,856 Ather Energy scooters were registered last month, as against 11,046 units in the year-ago period, according to data sourced from the govt's VAHAN website. That's higher than 17,430 units sold in March 2024—the final month of FAME-II subsidy.
Auto sales in August 2025: Escorts Kubota
Tractor sales of Escorts Kubota Ltd. grew by more than a fourth in August 2025 as a roaring monsoon boosted demand.
The company sold 7,902 tractors last month, as against 6,243 units in the year-ago period—a growth of 26.6% year-on-year, according to an exchange filing on Monday. Exports rose 35.5% to 554 units.
“During August, the tractor industry sustained growth momentum supported with favourable rural conditions, such as timely and widespread monsoon rains, strong water reservoir levels coupled with an early start of the festive season this year,” the company stated in the exchange filing.
“With kharif sowing exceeding last year’s acreage and possibility of a timely GST rate reduction on tractors and farm machinery before the start of peak festive season, agricultural equipment industry sentiments remain robust and demand is expected to further improve in the coming months.”
Auto sales in August 2025: Bajaj Auto
Total sales of Bajaj Auto Ltd. rose 5% year-on-year to 4,17,616 units in August 2025, but much of the growth came from its three-wheeler business.
The domestic two-wheeler sales of the Pulsar maker fell 12% year-on-year to 1,84,109 units last month, even as exports rose 25% to 1,57,778 units, as per an exchange filing. The company's overall two-wheeler business grew 2% to 3,41,887 units.
The three-wheeler business performed better. While domestic volumes grew 7% to 48,289 units, exports surged 58% to 27,440 units. In all, Bajaj Auto shipped to dealerships 75,729 autorickshaws last month for a 21% growth year-on-year.
