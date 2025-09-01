Auto sales in August 2025: Bajaj Auto dips 12% on Chetak woes, Ather Energy clocks highest ever sales

Sep 1, 2025 10:08 AM IST

Tractor sales of Escorts Kubota Ltd. grew by more than a fourth in August 2025 as a roaring monsoon boosted demand.

The company sold 7,902 tractors last month, as against 6,243 units in the year-ago period—a growth of 26.6% year-on-year, according to an exchange filing on Monday. Exports rose 35.5% to 554 units.

“During August, the tractor industry sustained growth momentum supported with favourable rural conditions, such as timely and widespread monsoon rains, strong water reservoir levels coupled with an early start of the festive season this year,” the company stated in the exchange filing.

“With kharif sowing exceeding last year’s acreage and possibility of a timely GST rate reduction on tractors and farm machinery before the start of peak festive season, agricultural equipment industry sentiments remain robust and demand is expected to further improve in the coming months.”