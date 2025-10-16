Axis Bank, HDFC Bank lead BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty 50 higher at open today

India's stock market opened higher today, driven by gains in private banks after Axis Bank Ltd. reported its quarterly results on Wednesday. A man enters a branch of Axis Bank in New Delhi, India. (Reuters)

At 10:03 am, the 30-share S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.52% to 83,031.83 points even as the wider NSE Nifty 50 was trading 0.47% higher at 25,442.75 points. Fifteen of the 16 major sector logged gains at open. The small-caps and mid-caps gained 0.6% and 0.2%, respectively.

Private banks climbed 1%, led by a 3% jump in Axis Bank's share price. The two highest weighted stocks—HDFC Bank Ltd. and ICICI Bank Ltd.—advanced 0.6% each, while third heaviest stock Reliance Industries Ltd. added 0.5%.

Axis Bank Results Axis Bank reported a bigger-than-expected drop in second-quarter profit on Wednesday, as higher provisions for bad loans weighed on earnings.

Standalone net profit of India's fourth-largest private lender by market cap fell 26.4% year-on-year to ₹5,090 crore for the three months ended September 2025, according to an exchange filing. That, even as net interest income, or revenue, rose 2% year-on-year to ₹13,744 crore.