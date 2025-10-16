Edit Profile
    Axis Bank, HDFC Bank lead BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty 50 higher at open today

    While Axis Bank's share price rose as much as 3%, those of HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank advanced 0.6% each. Track latest updates from Sensex and Nifty today, here.

    Updated on: Oct 16, 2025 10:12 AM IST
    By HT Business Desk
    India's stock market opened higher today, driven by gains in private banks after Axis Bank Ltd. reported its quarterly results on Wednesday.

    A man enters a branch of Axis Bank in New Delhi, India. (Reuters)
    A man enters a branch of Axis Bank in New Delhi, India. (Reuters)

    At 10:03 am, the 30-share S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.52% to 83,031.83 points even as the wider NSE Nifty 50 was trading 0.47% higher at 25,442.75 points. Fifteen of the 16 major sector logged gains at open. The small-caps and mid-caps gained 0.6% and 0.2%, respectively.

    Private banks climbed 1%, led by a 3% jump in Axis Bank's share price. The two highest weighted stocks—HDFC Bank Ltd. and ICICI Bank Ltd.—advanced 0.6% each, while third heaviest stock Reliance Industries Ltd. added 0.5%.

    Axis Bank Results

    Axis Bank reported a bigger-than-expected drop in second-quarter profit on Wednesday, as higher provisions for bad loans weighed on earnings.

    Standalone net profit of India's fourth-largest private lender by market cap fell 26.4% year-on-year to 5,090 crore for the three months ended September 2025, according to an exchange filing. That, even as net interest income, or revenue, rose 2% year-on-year to 13,744 crore.

    Axis Bank Q2 Results: Key Highlights (YoY)

    • Revenue (NII) up 2% at 13,744 crore
    • Net profit down 26.4% at 5,090 crore
    • Gross NPAs at 1.46% versus 1.57% (QoQ)
    • Net NPAs at 0.44% versus 0.45% (QoQ)

    Track latest updates on the stock market today, here.

