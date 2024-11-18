Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Nov 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bank holiday for Maharashtra assembly election: Are banks open or closed on November 20?

ByHT News Desk
Nov 18, 2024 02:54 PM IST

The Maharashtra government has declared a public holiday throughout the whole state to facilitate the state assembly elections

The Maharashtra government has declared Wednesday, November 20, 2024 as a state public holiday because of the state elections to be held on that day.

While bank branches may be closed on some dates, customers can still access digital banking services throughout the year, unless the bank notifies otherwise
While bank branches may be closed on some dates, customers can still access digital banking services throughout the year, unless the bank notifies otherwise

Apart from this, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has also given holidays to banks in the state for the Assembly General Election, 2024.

Also Read: JioHotstar domain dispute: Dubai-based siblings to transfer it to Reliance ‘free of cost’ as an act of ‘Seva’

List of bank holidays in November 2024

November 20241278121315182023
Agartala         
Ahmedabad         
Aizawl         
Belapur      
Bengaluru       
Bhopal        
Bhubaneswar         
Chandigarh         
Chennai          
Dehradun      
Gangtok        
Guwahati         
Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh          
Hyderabad - Telangana         
Imphal         
Itanagar         
Jaipur        
Jammu        
Kanpur       
Kochi          
Kohima         
Kolkata        
Lucknow       
Mumbai      
Nagpur      
New Delhi         
Panaji          
Patna        
Raipur        
Ranchi      
Shillong      
Shimla         
Srinagar        
Thiruvananthapuram          
Holiday DescriptionDay
Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan)/Deepawali/Kut/Kannada Rajyothsava/Govardhan Pooja1
Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Balipadyami/Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)/Govardhan Pooja/Vikram Samvant New Year Day2
Chhath (Evening Arghya)7
Chhath (Morning Arghya)/Wangala Festival8
Egaas-Bagwaal/Nongkrem Dance12
Assembly General Election, 202413
Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima/Rahas Purnima15
Kanakadasa Jayanti18
Assembly General Election, 202420
Seng Kutsnem23

Source: RBI website

Also Read: Pakistan's viral 'Chaiwala' gets 1 crore Shark Tank investment for tea brand

What are the available banking services on bank holidays?

While bank branches will be closed for all the aforementioned dates, customers can still access digital banking services throughout the year, unless the bank notifies otherwise (Usually for maintenance work).

Thus, all bank websites, banking apps, and ATM services will be active throughout the year. Online assistance for some branches may also remain active, depending on the bank.

Also Read: Amazon's Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez to get married in Aspen this Christmas: Report

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //