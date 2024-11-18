Bank holiday for Maharashtra assembly election: Are banks open or closed on November 20?

The Maharashtra government has declared Wednesday, November 20, 2024 as a state public holiday because of the state elections to be held on that day. While bank branches may be closed on some dates, customers can still access digital banking services throughout the year, unless the bank notifies otherwise

Apart from this, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has also given holidays to banks in the state for the Assembly General Election, 2024.

Also Read: JioHotstar domain dispute: Dubai-based siblings to transfer it to Reliance ‘free of cost’ as an act of ‘Seva’

List of bank holidays in November 2024

November 2024 1 2 7 8 12 13 15 18 20 23 Agartala • Ahmedabad • Aizawl • Belapur • • • • Bengaluru • • • Bhopal • • Bhubaneswar • Chandigarh • Chennai Dehradun • • • • Gangtok • • Guwahati • Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh Hyderabad - Telangana • Imphal • Itanagar • Jaipur • • Jammu • • Kanpur • • • Kochi Kohima • Kolkata • • Lucknow • • • Mumbai • • • • Nagpur • • • • New Delhi • Panaji Patna • • Raipur • • Ranchi • • • • Shillong • • • • Shimla • Srinagar • • Thiruvananthapuram

Holiday Description Day Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan)/Deepawali/Kut/Kannada Rajyothsava/Govardhan Pooja 1 Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Balipadyami/Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)/Govardhan Pooja/Vikram Samvant New Year Day 2 Chhath (Evening Arghya) 7 Chhath (Morning Arghya)/Wangala Festival 8 Egaas-Bagwaal/Nongkrem Dance 12 Assembly General Election, 2024 13 Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima/Rahas Purnima 15 Kanakadasa Jayanti 18 Assembly General Election, 2024 20 Seng Kutsnem 23

Source: RBI website

Also Read: Pakistan's viral 'Chaiwala' gets ₹1 crore Shark Tank investment for tea brand

What are the available banking services on bank holidays?

While bank branches will be closed for all the aforementioned dates, customers can still access digital banking services throughout the year, unless the bank notifies otherwise (Usually for maintenance work).

Thus, all bank websites, banking apps, and ATM services will be active throughout the year. Online assistance for some branches may also remain active, depending on the bank.

Also Read: Amazon's Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez to get married in Aspen this Christmas: Report