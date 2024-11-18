Bank holiday for Maharashtra assembly election: Are banks open or closed on November 20?
The Maharashtra government has declared a public holiday throughout the whole state to facilitate the state assembly elections
The Maharashtra government has declared Wednesday, November 20, 2024 as a state public holiday because of the state elections to be held on that day.
Apart from this, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has also given holidays to banks in the state for the Assembly General Election, 2024.
List of bank holidays in November 2024
|November 2024
|1
|2
|7
|8
|12
|13
|15
|18
|20
|23
|Agartala
|•
|Ahmedabad
|•
|Aizawl
|•
|Belapur
|•
|•
|•
|•
|Bengaluru
|•
|•
|•
|Bhopal
|•
|•
|Bhubaneswar
|•
|Chandigarh
|•
|Chennai
|Dehradun
|•
|•
|•
|•
|Gangtok
|•
|•
|Guwahati
|•
|Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh
|Hyderabad - Telangana
|•
|Imphal
|•
|Itanagar
|•
|Jaipur
|•
|•
|Jammu
|•
|•
|Kanpur
|•
|•
|•
|Kochi
|Kohima
|•
|Kolkata
|•
|•
|Lucknow
|•
|•
|•
|Mumbai
|•
|•
|•
|•
|Nagpur
|•
|•
|•
|•
|New Delhi
|•
|Panaji
|Patna
|•
|•
|Raipur
|•
|•
|Ranchi
|•
|•
|•
|•
|Shillong
|•
|•
|•
|•
|Shimla
|•
|Srinagar
|•
|•
|Thiruvananthapuram
|Holiday Description
|Day
|Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan)/Deepawali/Kut/Kannada Rajyothsava/Govardhan Pooja
|1
|Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Balipadyami/Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)/Govardhan Pooja/Vikram Samvant New Year Day
|2
|Chhath (Evening Arghya)
|7
|Chhath (Morning Arghya)/Wangala Festival
|8
|Egaas-Bagwaal/Nongkrem Dance
|12
|Assembly General Election, 2024
|13
|Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima/Rahas Purnima
|15
|Kanakadasa Jayanti
|18
|Assembly General Election, 2024
|20
|Seng Kutsnem
|23
Source: RBI website
What are the available banking services on bank holidays?
While bank branches will be closed for all the aforementioned dates, customers can still access digital banking services throughout the year, unless the bank notifies otherwise (Usually for maintenance work).
Thus, all bank websites, banking apps, and ATM services will be active throughout the year. Online assistance for some branches may also remain active, depending on the bank.
