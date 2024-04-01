Bank Holiday Today: Are banks closed in your state on April 1? Check statewise list and details here
Bank Holiday April 1: In April 2024, banks will remain closed for 12 days but this depends on the state you reside.
Bank Holidays in April 2024: Banks will remain closed on April 1 for annual closing in most states. Although, banks will remain open in Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Sikkim and West Bengal. As the new financial year 2024-25 begins on April 1, banks will complete fiscal year-end formalities owing to which normal services in banks are interrupted as they aim to finish all the required procedures.
In April 2024, banks will remain closed for 12 days but this depends on the state you reside. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s holiday list includes public holidays, regional holidays, Saturdays and Sundays and is decided by the central bank and state governments.
Complete list of bank holidays in April 2024:
April 5: Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday/Jumat-ul-Vida owing to which banks will remain shut in Telangana and Jammu.
April 9: Banks in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Manipur, Goa, Jammu and Srinagar will be closed for Gudhi Padwa/Ugadi Festival/Telugu New Year's Day/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba)/1st Navratra.
April 10: Banks will be closed in Tripura, Assam, Manipur, Jammu, and Srinagar for Bohag Bihu/Cheiraoba/Baisakhi/Biju festivals.
April 15: Banks will be closed in Assam and Himachal Pradesh due to Bohag Bihu and Himachal Day.
April 16: Banks will be closed in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa, Chandigarh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Himachal Pradesh for Ram Navami.
April 20: Banks will be closed in Tripura for Garia Puja festival.
Regular bank closures in April
Banks will be closed on second Saturday: April 13, fourth Saturday: April 27 and Sundays: April 7, 14, 21 and 28.
Bank holidays: Can you use online banking facilities, ATMS
You can use online banking services and ATMs even when banks are closed. You only need to plan your visits to the bank as per specific dates to ensure access.
