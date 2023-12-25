Bank holidays 2023: Are banks open on Christmas today?

Banks will be closed on Monday across the country on the festive occasion of Christmas, according to the bank holidays list by Reserve Bank of India. In some states, the Christmas celebrations will continue till Wednesday i.e December 27.



According to the RBI list, banks will be closed in Nagaland capital Kohima on Tuesday (December 26) and Wednesday (December 27) due to extended Christmas celebrations. The banks in Meghalaya's capital Shillong and Mizoram's capital Aizawl will also be closed on Tuesday for extended Christmas celebrations.



The banks are closed on second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. The additional holidays are enforced as per the RBI holidays list.



During the bank holidays and weekends, ATMs and online banking services will remain operations. But those planning to visit the banks for any official work, must plan accordingly.



According to the RBI list, the banks will be closed for 18 days in the month of December this year. But the bank holidays vary across regions. Banks in some states will remain functional on the day after Christmas, unlike holidays in north-eastern states.

