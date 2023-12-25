Stock market holiday 2023: Are BSE, NSE closed today on Christmas?

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed on Monday due to Christmas. According to the BSE website, there will be no trading in equity segments, equity derivative segments and SLB segments on December 25.



There will be no trading in currency derivatives segments and multi commodity exchange segments as well on account of the stock market holiday. The multi commodity exchange will resume trading on December 26, 2023 and will operate as per standard business schedule.



The trading session at the BSE will resume on Tuesday, i.e December 26. The trading will take place between 9:15 am to 3:30 pm, as per standard business hours. The decision to close stock exchanges coincides with the global stock markets which are closed on the occasion of Christmas. Stock market holiday: The trading session at the BSE will resume on Tuesday, i.e December 26(PTI)

How stock markets fared last week?

The 30-share BSE Sensex soared 241.86 points to settle at 71,106 last Friday. During the day, it had jumped 394.45 points to 71,259.55. The broader Nifty went up by 94.35 points or 0.44 per cent to 21,349.40.

Among the Sensex firms, Wipro jumped over 6 per cent, the most among the frontline companies. HCL Technologies, Tata Motors, Maruti, Tata Steel, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro and JSW Steel were the other major winners.

State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and IndusInd Bank were among the laggards.

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge jumped 1.04 per cent and midcap index climbed 0.74 per cent.

Among the indices, realty rallied 2.52 per cent, IT jumped 1.93 per cent, metal (1.92 per cent), teck (1.75 per cent), auto (1.37 per cent) and healthcare (1.25 per cent). Bankex and financial services were the laggards.

European markets were trading on a mixed note. The US markets ended in the positive territory on Thursday.