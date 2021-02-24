Bank holidays March 2021: List of days banks will remain closed

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has listed out the days that banks will remain closed in March 2021. The banks will remain closed for five days in the month of March which will be: March 5, March 11, March 22, March 29 and March 30. Apart from this, banks will also remain closed on four Sundays and two Saturdays as well.

The Reserve Bank of India puts holidays under three brackets: holidays under negotiable instruments act, real-time gross settlement holidays; and banks’ closing of accounts holidays. The bank holidays vary in various states, depending on festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.

However, for gazetted holidays, banks remain closed all over the country.

Customers can use internet banking during the holidays for banking transactions. RBI has also advised customers to plan their work related to banking keeping the holidays in mind.

Here is the list of bank holidays falling in the month of March 2021:

Chapchar Kut: March 5

Mahashivratri (Maha Vad-13): March 11

Bihar Diwas: March 22

Holi (Second Day): Dhuleti/Yaosang 2nd Day: March 29

Holi: March 30

