Bengaluru's Kempegowda airport named the ‘Best Airport for Arrivals Globally’ in 2024

The Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, has been awarded the ACI ASQ Award for 'Best Airport for Arrivals Globally' in 2024 for the third consecutive year. Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport.

Also Read: Govt may privatise 11 airports by the end of 2025-26: Report

ACI World’s globally recognised Airport Service Quality (ASQ) programme presents the prestigious ACI ASQ Award, determined through direct passenger feedback, according to a press release issued by Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) on Monday.

The programme evaluates airports worldwide based on key attributes such as comfort, cleanliness, service quality, and convenience, the release added.

Also Read: Mumbai woman loses ₹20.25 cr: How to protect yourself from digital arrest scams

According to the press release, passengers have consistently praised BLR Airport for its efficient arrival procedures, including streamlined immigration and customs checks, high-speed WiFi, fast baggage delivery, and a seamless process that ensures a smooth, hassle-free arrival experience.

Also Read: 'Wolf of Wall Street' Jordan Belfort has an interesting take on Donald Trump's tariffs