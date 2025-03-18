Menu Explore
Bengaluru's Kempegowda airport named the ‘Best Airport for Arrivals Globally’ in 2024

PTI |
Mar 18, 2025 08:32 AM IST

ACI World’s Airport Service Quality (ASQ) programme evaluates airports worldwide using attributes like comfort, cleanliness, service quality, and convenience.

The Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, has been awarded the ACI ASQ Award for 'Best Airport for Arrivals Globally' in 2024 for the third consecutive year.

Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport.
Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport.

ACI World’s globally recognised Airport Service Quality (ASQ) programme presents the prestigious ACI ASQ Award, determined through direct passenger feedback, according to a press release issued by Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) on Monday.

The programme evaluates airports worldwide based on key attributes such as comfort, cleanliness, service quality, and convenience, the release added.

According to the press release, passengers have consistently praised BLR Airport for its efficient arrival procedures, including streamlined immigration and customs checks, high-speed WiFi, fast baggage delivery, and a seamless process that ensures a smooth, hassle-free arrival experience.

