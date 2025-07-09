Bharat Bandh 2025: Banks to face delay, disruption amid nationwide strike | What we know

Services in the banking sector are expected to be disrupted today due to the ongoing Bharat Bandh. The nationwide strike, called by a forum of 10 central trade unions, began at 6 AM on Wednesday. While no state has officially announced the closure of the banks, services are expected to be delayed due to the workers joining the strike.(Unsplash/Representational)

As the Bharat Bandh takes effect across cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and more, trade union workers have stated that public services such as banking, coal mining, postal services, state transport and more will be impacted.

Track LIVE updates on Bharat Bandh today

Over 25 crore workers are expected to join the nationwide strike against the Central government's "pro-corporate" policies today.

Bharat Bandh today: Are banks closed?

While no state has officially announced the closure of the banks, services are expected to be delayed due to the workers joining the strike.

Furthermore, banks have also not officially declared - Wednesday, July 9 - a holiday for workers. Hence, banks across India are expected to stay open, however, they may be short staffed due to the bandh.

Also Read: What's open and what's closed during the Bharat Bandh

Bharat Bandh today against ‘pro-corporate’ policies

A forum of 10 central trade unions have come together to announce the nationwide strike. The strike, which was scheduled to take place on May 20, was postponed to July 9 due to the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

The 10 unions behind the strike are -

1. Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC)

2. All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC)

3. Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS)

4. Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU)

5. All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC)

6. Trade Union Coordination Centre (TUCC)

7. Self-Employed Women’s Association (SEWA)

8. All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU)

9. Labour Progressive Federation (LPF)

10. United Trade Union Congress (UTUC)

Along with these unions, farmers organisations, SEWA, MGNREGA workers and many more have expressed their support and joined in on the strike.