BHEL gets over 3,500 crore order from Adani Power

PTI |
Jun 06, 2024 01:52 PM IST

The order's total worth is more than ₹3,500 crore, excluding the GST, the BHEL said.

State-owned BHEL on Wednesday said it has secured an order worth over 3,500 crore from Adani Power Limited to set up a thermal power project at Raipur in Chhattisgarh.

The boiler and turbine generator will be manufactured at its Trichy and Haridwar plants, respectively, BHEL said.
The boiler and turbine generator will be manufactured at its Trichy and Haridwar plants, respectively, BHEL said.

It has "signed contract agreement signed June 5, supply of equipment (boiler, turbine, generator) and supervision of erection and commissioning for 2x800 MW power project based on Supercritical Technology", BHEL said in an exchange filing.

The order's total worth is more than ₹3,500 crore, excluding the GST, the company added.

The boiler and turbine generator will be manufactured at its Trichy and Haridwar plants, respectively, BHEL said.

