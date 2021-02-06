IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Bitcoin rally takes crypto market value to another record
FILE PHOTO: A representation of virtual currency Bitcoin is seen in front of a stock graph in this illustration taken January 8, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: A representation of virtual currency Bitcoin is seen in front of a stock graph in this illustration taken January 8, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo(REUTERS)
business

Bitcoin rally takes crypto market value to another record

The largest cryptocurrency rose as much as 4.3% to $39,499 on Saturday, taking it closer to early January’s record of almost $42,000.
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 10:09 AM IST

Bitcoin climbed toward $40,000 in a rally that helped the market value of digital tokens scale a new peak.

The largest cryptocurrency rose as much as 4.3% to $39,499 on Saturday, taking it closer to early January’s record of almost $42,000. The value of more than 6,000 tokens tracked by CoinGecko hit an unprecedented $1.22 trillion.

The jump comes after another volatile week in cryptocurrencies marked by Elon Musk’s support for Bitcoin and a record runup in Ether, the second-largest token. Billionaire Musk also posted tongue-in-cheek tweets about Dogecoin -- a Shiba Inu-themed unit that began as a joke -- stirring buying that briefly drove its market capitalization past $6 billion.

The developments provide more evidence of the way the casino-like gyrations of digital coins are seeping into the mainstream. High-profile proponents of Bitcoin like Musk say it’s winning broader acceptance in the finance community. Regulators, meanwhile, are stepping up warnings of volatility that could wipe investors out.

“Investor perception is at an all-time high at both the retail and hedge fund levels,” said Jehan Chu, managing partner with blockchain advisory firm Kenetic Capital in Hong Kong.

Also read| World markets soar as vaccines fuel hopes

Even so, many investors still view digital coins as a treacherous sector. That was underlined in the U.S., where the 24-year-old founder of two New York-based cryptocurrency hedge funds with more than $100 million in investments pleaded guilty Thursday to securities fraud.

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, is up about 20% this week. The token may be consolidating before heading toward $50,000, which would imply a market value for it of about $1 trillion, said Mike McGlone, commodities strategist with Bloomberg Intelligence.

Meanwhile, Ether’s eightfold rally over the past year faces possible turbulence from the impending launch of CME Group Inc. futures next week. The contracts may open the door for bearish investors. The digital coin was at $1,688 as of 10:35 a.m. in Singapore on Saturday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cryptocurrency bitcoins

Related Stories

FILE PHOTO: Amazon boxes are seen stacked for delivery in the Manhattan borough of New York City, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Amazon boxes are seen stacked for delivery in the Manhattan borough of New York City, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo(REUTERS)
business

Amazon bid to delay union vote rejected; ballots out Monday

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 06:51 AM IST
It’s the largest union vote to date at Amazon, which has long had an adversarial relationship with organized labor and has managed to avoid unions in its US operations.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
FILE PHOTO: A representation of virtual currency Bitcoin is seen in front of a stock graph in this illustration taken January 8, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: A representation of virtual currency Bitcoin is seen in front of a stock graph in this illustration taken January 8, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo(REUTERS)
business

Bitcoin rally takes crypto market value to another record

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 10:09 AM IST
The largest cryptocurrency rose as much as 4.3% to $39,499 on Saturday, taking it closer to early January’s record of almost $42,000.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Citizens take precautions as they buy gold on the occasion of Dhanteras on Friday.(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
Citizens take precautions as they buy gold on the occasion of Dhanteras on Friday.(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
business

Gold prices tumble during the week, silver sees a mixed trend

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 08:35 AM IST
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced a cut in customs duty on gold and silver to 7.5% from 12.5%.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Amazon boxes are seen stacked for delivery in the Manhattan borough of New York City, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Amazon boxes are seen stacked for delivery in the Manhattan borough of New York City, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo(REUTERS)
business

Amazon bid to delay union vote rejected; ballots out Monday

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 06:51 AM IST
It’s the largest union vote to date at Amazon, which has long had an adversarial relationship with organized labor and has managed to avoid unions in its US operations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India. (REUTERS)
People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India. (REUTERS)
business

World markets soar as vaccines fuel hopes

By Vineet Sachdev, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 01:21 AM IST
Among the 10 major world equity indices, India’s BSE Sensex has performed the best and has seen a 27.6% rise since the start of November, which Pfizer and Moderna started releasing data of their vaccines and their effectiveness.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Last March, the government announced PLI schemes for three sectors, mobile phone manufacturing and specified electronics components, drug intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients, and medical devices, worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>51,355 crore.(Mohd Zakir/HT File Photo)
Last March, the government announced PLI schemes for three sectors, mobile phone manufacturing and specified electronics components, drug intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients, and medical devices, worth 51,355 crore.(Mohd Zakir/HT File Photo)
business

Centre to roll out PLI scheme for ACs, LEDs

By Asit Ranjan Mishra, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 12:58 AM IST
Mohapatra said the PLI scheme will be a game changer in the country, where the focus is not only on manufacturing locally but also for the world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
RBI doesn’t expect the move to squeeze inflows into investment options such as bank deposits, mutual funds or small-savings schemes.(MINT_PRINT)
RBI doesn’t expect the move to squeeze inflows into investment options such as bank deposits, mutual funds or small-savings schemes.(MINT_PRINT)
business

Retail investors can now buy G-Securities directly

By Tinesh Bhasin, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 05:02 AM IST
Allowing retail investors to invest in sovereign debt will broaden the investor base and help absorb the government’s 12 lakh crore borrowing plan to fund higher healthcare and infrastructure spending.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The survey, released in February, was based on responses from 5,351 households across 13 major cities.(PTI)
The survey, released in February, was based on responses from 5,351 households across 13 major cities.(PTI)
business

Consumer confidence picks up

By Kalpana Pathak, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 12:36 AM IST
Going forward, consumers expect improvement in the general economic situation and employment conditions during the next 12 months.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In India, a dip in prices to a near eight-month trough drew buyers in.(Reuters)
In India, a dip in prices to a near eight-month trough drew buyers in.(Reuters)
business

China gets holiday boost, Indian gold buyers cheer dip in prices

Reuters, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:35 PM IST
Chinese dealers charged premiums of $0.50-$5 an ounce over benchmark spot gold prices.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Among other directions, they have been asked to refund the money received from the clients/ investors as fees or consideration.(PTI File Photo)
Among other directions, they have been asked to refund the money received from the clients/ investors as fees or consideration.(PTI File Photo)
business

Money Plus Research Advisory, proprietor barred from securities market for 2 yrs

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:06 PM IST
The two-year ban will be in place from the date of this order or till the expiry of two years from the date of completion of refunds to investors.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janet Yellen, who was sworn in as Joe Biden’s Treasury Secretary Jan. 26, said in a staff memo that “fighting illicit finance” would remain part of department’s “usual business” REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo(REUTERS)
Janet Yellen, who was sworn in as Joe Biden’s Treasury Secretary Jan. 26, said in a staff memo that “fighting illicit finance” would remain part of department’s “usual business” REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo(REUTERS)
business

Hedge funds risk Biden-Era closing of money-laundering loophole

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:56 PM IST
  • It’s still early days for Joe Biden’s team at the department, which hasn’t spelled out any new money-laundering measures or indicated whether it would revive the 86-page Obama-era proposal for SEC-registered investment advisers who oversee private equity and hedge funds.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Flipkart had said the spin-off would offer PhonePe an opportunity to create a tailor-made equity incentive or ESOP programme for its employees.(Bloomberg)
Flipkart had said the spin-off would offer PhonePe an opportunity to create a tailor-made equity incentive or ESOP programme for its employees.(Bloomberg)
business

PhonePe allots stock options worth 1,458.6 crore to its 2.2k employees

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:00 PM IST
Flipkart had announced the partial spin-off of PhonePe, as the digital payment firm had raised USD 700 million in funding, valuing it at USD 5.5 billion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The benchmark indexes closed up more than 9%, their best since the week ending April 10, 2020, largely on optimism from measures announced in the federal budget on Monday.(PTI)
The benchmark indexes closed up more than 9%, their best since the week ending April 10, 2020, largely on optimism from measures announced in the federal budget on Monday.(PTI)
business

Sensex surges 117 points to close at record high of 50,731 points, Nifty ends se

Reuters, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 05:36 PM IST
  • The NSE Nifty 50 index ended up 0.19% at 14,924.25, having risen as much as 0.8% earlier in the session, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.23% to close at 50,731.63.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fitch said Bharti and Jio are likely to bid to renew their expiring spectrum in the upcoming auctions in March 2021.(Pradeep Gaur/Mint)
Fitch said Bharti and Jio are likely to bid to renew their expiring spectrum in the upcoming auctions in March 2021.(Pradeep Gaur/Mint)
business

Strong performance by Jio, Bharti to buoy telecom industry growth for FY21

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 02:30 PM IST
Fitch sees Jio and Bharti increasing their combined revenue market share to 80 per cent at the expense of third-placed Vodafone Idea.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dr Arjun Dang at his lab in Delhi (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)
Dr Arjun Dang at his lab in Delhi (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)
business

The Hindustan Times Trailblazer Award 2021 : Dr Arjun Dang

By Etti Bali, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:16 PM IST
The first centre was set up in the beginning of April last year in the Central Market area of Punjabi Bagh and then expanding to Saket and Khel Gaon. With these, Dr Arjun Dang and his team ensured that people could get tested with maximum safety and minimum interaction.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The central bank’s support kept yields anchored in 2020.(Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint)
The central bank’s support kept yields anchored in 2020.(Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint)
business

Bonds in India sell off as RBI’s support measures disappoint

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:31 PM IST
  • RBI’s reluctance to announce concrete steps to support the bond market could exacerbate a selloff triggered by the government’s plan to sell 12 trillion rupees ($164 billion) of bonds in the next fiscal year starting April, which comes after a record 13.9 trillion rupees of issuance this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP