People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India. (REUTERS)
World markets soar as vaccines fuel hopes

Among the 10 major world equity indices, India’s BSE Sensex has performed the best and has seen a 27.6% rise since the start of November, which Pfizer and Moderna started releasing data of their vaccines and their effectiveness.
By Vineet Sachdev, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 01:21 AM IST

Shares across the world have soared to record highs in recent weeks, particularly through Asia led by countries such as India, as progress in vaccine development prompted bets on normalisation in the global economy.

Among the 10 major world equity indices, India’s BSE Sensex has performed the best and has seen a 27.6% rise since the start of November, which Pfizer and Moderna started releasing data of their vaccines and their effectiveness.

While these vaccine announcement and subsequent economic relief package announcement in United States has helped in the current market rally, data shows that these 10 indices had started their upward movement since the first week of November (after the US elections).


Last March, the government announced PLI schemes for three sectors, mobile phone manufacturing and specified electronics components, drug intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients, and medical devices, worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>51,355 crore.(Mohd Zakir/HT File Photo)
Centre to roll out PLI scheme for ACs, LEDs

By Asit Ranjan Mishra, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 12:58 AM IST
Mohapatra said the PLI scheme will be a game changer in the country, where the focus is not only on manufacturing locally but also for the world.
RBI doesn’t expect the move to squeeze inflows into investment options such as bank deposits, mutual funds or small-savings schemes.(MINT_PRINT)
Retail investors can now buy G-Securities directly

By Tinesh Bhasin, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 12:52 AM IST
Allowing retail investors to invest in sovereign debt will broaden the investor base and help absorb the government’s 12 lakh crore borrowing plan to fund higher healthcare and infrastructure spending.
The survey, released in February, was based on responses from 5,351 households across 13 major cities.(PTI)
Consumer confidence picks up

By Kalpana Pathak, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 12:36 AM IST
Going forward, consumers expect improvement in the general economic situation and employment conditions during the next 12 months.
With the central government announcing a higher than expected fiscal deficit and borrowing plan, experts also saw the MPC’s decision as an attempt to strike a balance between fiscal and monetary policy goals.(File photo)
RBI says economy is moving in only one direction: Up

By Roshan Kishore, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 12:18 AM IST
While the formal sector of the economy seems to be on a strong recovery path, consumer sentiment, as seen in RBI’s Consumer Confidence Survey, has not shown a concomitant recovery, although it has shown sequential improvement over the past two rounds conducted in November 2020 and January 2021.
In India, a dip in prices to a near eight-month trough drew buyers in.(Reuters)
China gets holiday boost, Indian gold buyers cheer dip in prices

Reuters, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:35 PM IST
Chinese dealers charged premiums of $0.50-$5 an ounce over benchmark spot gold prices.
Among other directions, they have been asked to refund the money received from the clients/ investors as fees or consideration.(PTI File Photo)
Money Plus Research Advisory, proprietor barred from securities market for 2 yrs

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:06 PM IST
The two-year ban will be in place from the date of this order or till the expiry of two years from the date of completion of refunds to investors.
Janet Yellen, who was sworn in as Joe Biden’s Treasury Secretary Jan. 26, said in a staff memo that “fighting illicit finance” would remain part of department’s “usual business” REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo(REUTERS)
Hedge funds risk Biden-Era closing of money-laundering loophole

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:56 PM IST
  • It’s still early days for Joe Biden’s team at the department, which hasn’t spelled out any new money-laundering measures or indicated whether it would revive the 86-page Obama-era proposal for SEC-registered investment advisers who oversee private equity and hedge funds.
Flipkart had said the spin-off would offer PhonePe an opportunity to create a tailor-made equity incentive or ESOP programme for its employees.(Bloomberg)
PhonePe allots stock options worth 1,458.6 crore to its 2.2k employees

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:00 PM IST
Flipkart had announced the partial spin-off of PhonePe, as the digital payment firm had raised USD 700 million in funding, valuing it at USD 5.5 billion.
The benchmark indexes closed up more than 9%, their best since the week ending April 10, 2020, largely on optimism from measures announced in the federal budget on Monday.(PTI)
Sensex surges 117 points to close at record high of 50,731 points, Nifty ends se

Reuters, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 05:36 PM IST
  • The NSE Nifty 50 index ended up 0.19% at 14,924.25, having risen as much as 0.8% earlier in the session, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.23% to close at 50,731.63.
Fitch said Bharti and Jio are likely to bid to renew their expiring spectrum in the upcoming auctions in March 2021.(Pradeep Gaur/Mint)
Strong performance by Jio, Bharti to buoy telecom industry growth for FY21

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 02:30 PM IST
Fitch sees Jio and Bharti increasing their combined revenue market share to 80 per cent at the expense of third-placed Vodafone Idea.
Dr Arjun Dang at his lab in Delhi (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)
The Hindustan Times Trailblazer Award 2021 : Dr Arjun Dang

By Etti Bali, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:16 PM IST
The first centre was set up in the beginning of April last year in the Central Market area of Punjabi Bagh and then expanding to Saket and Khel Gaon. With these, Dr Arjun Dang and his team ensured that people could get tested with maximum safety and minimum interaction.
The central bank’s support kept yields anchored in 2020.(Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint)
Bonds in India sell off as RBI’s support measures disappoint

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:31 PM IST
  • RBI’s reluctance to announce concrete steps to support the bond market could exacerbate a selloff triggered by the government’s plan to sell 12 trillion rupees ($164 billion) of bonds in the next fiscal year starting April, which comes after a record 13.9 trillion rupees of issuance this year.
RBI has already cut its key interest rate by a total 115 basis points since March 2020 to revive growth and cushion the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic(MINT_PRINT)
Indian shares pull back from record highs as RBI leaves rates steady

Reuters, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:27 PM IST
  • The Reserve Bank of India kept rates steady, as widely expected, and reiterated that it will continue to support the recovering economy by ensuring ample rupee liquidity in the banking system.
“It is our strong conviction, backed by forecast, that in 2021-22 we will undo the damage inflicted by Covid-19 on the economy," Das said.(ANI file photo)
Key rates unchanged, GDP projected at 10.5%: Major announcements by RBI

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 11:56 AM IST
While announcing the decisions, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) had voted unanimously to keep the repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent.
