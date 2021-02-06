World markets soar as vaccines fuel hopes
Shares across the world have soared to record highs in recent weeks, particularly through Asia led by countries such as India, as progress in vaccine development prompted bets on normalisation in the global economy.
Among the 10 major world equity indices, India’s BSE Sensex has performed the best and has seen a 27.6% rise since the start of November, which Pfizer and Moderna started releasing data of their vaccines and their effectiveness.
While these vaccine announcement and subsequent economic relief package announcement in United States has helped in the current market rally, data shows that these 10 indices had started their upward movement since the first week of November (after the US elections).
It's still early days for Joe Biden's team at the department, which hasn't spelled out any new money-laundering measures or indicated whether it would revive the 86-page Obama-era proposal for SEC-registered investment advisers who oversee private equity and hedge funds.
The NSE Nifty 50 index ended up 0.19% at 14,924.25, having risen as much as 0.8% earlier in the session, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.23% to close at 50,731.63.
RBI's reluctance to announce concrete steps to support the bond market could exacerbate a selloff triggered by the government's plan to sell 12 trillion rupees ($164 billion) of bonds in the next fiscal year starting April, which comes after a record 13.9 trillion rupees of issuance this year.
The Reserve Bank of India kept rates steady, as widely expected, and reiterated that it will continue to support the recovering economy by ensuring ample rupee liquidity in the banking system.
