Bitcoin surge is ‘significant’ investor risk, EU watchdog warns
Europe’s top markets regulator warned investors that they’re exposed to “significant risks” from the rapid rise in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.
The Paris-based European Securities and Markets Authority used its twice-yearly risk report on Wednesday to caution that “crypto-assets are highly risky and speculative” and that “consumers must be alert to the high risks of buying and/or holding these instruments, including the possibility of losing all their money.”
The majority of crypto assets are unregulated in the European Union, and authorities are considering new legislation to oversee the markets.
Bitcoin has soared about 900% over the past year to trade around $55,000 on Wednesday, as retail investors piled into online crypto trading during the pandemic.
VW's CEO Diess becomes stock market darling, imitates Elon Musk
Greedy Hedge funds push private equity firms around
Oil slips for fourth day on European demand worries
Sensex tanks 562 points; Nifty cracks below 14,800
Oil climbs ahead of data on global demand, US economy
- Despite the recent retreat, oil is still up almost 34% this year as output cuts from OPEC+ members tighten supply and as the demand outlook improves with the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines.
Apple faces French antitrust probe into 'revamped' iPhone ad rules
After 2-day bank strike, LIC employees to observe strike tomorrow
- The strike by the LIC employees follows a two-day bank strike on Monday and Tuesday which impacted banking services throughout the country.
Hong Kong shares end slightly higher, investors await Fed policy meet outcome
Apple is said to cut off component maker China’s Ofilm over Xinjiang labour
- The iPhone maker is thought to have terminated its contracts with Ofilm over the concerns a few months ago
Financial lessons for your little one to ensure sound financial health
Wall Street looking to quietly reopen wallets for politicians
Gold prices near ₹45,000 mark; silver rates flat at 66,950 per kg
- Gold prices are expected to be affected by the outcome of pertinent central bank policy meetings which include the US federal reserve's meeting.
Sensex, Nifty open on cautious note ahead of Fed policy outcome
‘Old consumer cases won’t be transferred’
- Old cases will be decided in accordance with 1986 Act, a Supreme Court bench clarified
