Budget 2023: 1.23 lakh crore allocated for postal, telecom projects

Published on Feb 01, 2023 06:31 PM IST

Budget 2023: State-run BSNL, which is expected to roll out 4G and 5G services this year, will get ₹52,937 crore capital infusion from the government in 2023-24.

Budget 2023: Total allocation includes 97,579.05 crore for the Department of Telecom.(HT Photo)
PTI | | Posted by Shobhit Gupta

The government on Wednesday allocated 1.23 lakh crore for postal and telecom projects including 52,937 crore capital infusion in state-run BSNL.

Total allocation includes 97,579.05 crore for the Department of Telecom and 25,814 crore for Postal projects, the Budget document presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday.

State-run BSNL, which is expected to roll out 4G and 5G services this year, will get 52,937 crore capital infusion from the government in 2023-24.

The government has allocated 2,158 crore for Optical Fibre Cable based network for Defence Services and 715.8 crore for telecom projects in the North Eastern states.

The Department of Posts has been allocated 25,814 crore and includes 250 crore capital infusion in the India Post Payments Bank.

Story Saved
