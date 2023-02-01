Budget 2023: 1.23 lakh crore allocated for postal, telecom projects

The government on Wednesday allocated ₹1.23 lakh crore for postal and telecom projects including ₹52,937 crore capital infusion in state-run BSNL.

Read here: The Budgetary maths, explained via three numbers

Total allocation includes ₹97,579.05 crore for the Department of Telecom and ₹25,814 crore for Postal projects, the Budget document presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday.

Watch here: Modi govt's women outreach; New deposit scheme launched | Limits for senior citizens raised

State-run BSNL, which is expected to roll out 4G and 5G services this year, will get ₹52,937 crore capital infusion from the government in 2023-24.

The government has allocated ₹2,158 crore for Optical Fibre Cable based network for Defence Services and ₹715.8 crore for telecom projects in the North Eastern states.

Watch here: 'Indian economy on the right track': Nirmala highlights seven 'Saptarishis' of Budget 2023

The Department of Posts has been allocated ₹25,814 crore and includes ₹250 crore capital infusion in the India Post Payments Bank.