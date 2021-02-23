Chartered Accountant in Rajasthan arrested for GST fraud, 10th in 4 months
- Authorities have recovered more than ₹1,000 crore from people found indulging in GST fraud
The government has arrested 12 persons, including one chartered accountant (CA) and a woman for claiming input tax credit under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) through fake invoices, an official working in the department of revenue (DoR) said.
“The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) and Central GST Commissionerate have arrested 12 persons in a single day including a CA and a lady. The CA was involved in running fake firms to issue fraudulent invoices,” the official said requesting anonymity. DoR is an arm of the Union finance ministry.
The CA is the tenth professional arrested so far in the ongoing nationwide drive against fake GST invoice frauds since mid-November, 2020, he said. So far, the government has arrested 329 persons for GST evasion.
Among the 329 arrested persons, four are have been booked under the Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities Act (COFEPOSA) while the GST intelligence and CGST authorities have booked more than 3,200 cases against 9,600 fake GST-registered entities, he said.
“Also, the authorities have recovered more than ₹1,000 crore from these fraudsters,” he said. GST authorities have been using data analytics, integrated data-sharing and artificial intelligence (AI) tools to unearth the input tax credit (ITC) frauds via fake invoicing and bogus firms, he added.
The technology has enabled the GST ecosystem and intelligence authorities to identify layer-by-layer activities of these fake entities and their networking without any overreach and able to pinpoint the fraudsters with specific inputs to take targeted actions and further investigations against them.
The nationwide drive against fake GST invoice frauds have led to record collections of ₹1.15 lakh crore in December 2020 and ₹1.20 lakh crore in January 2021, he said.
The arrested CA was involved in three fake firms which were generating goods-less invoices of miscellaneous commodities, he said. The central GST Jaipur Zone had arrested him.
“He did not co-operate with authorities during investigations, following which a charge sheet was filed against him in the Economic Offence Court where he surrendered later and was sent to judicial custody,” he added.
Out of the 329 arrests so far. there are 131 masterminds, 113 proprietors, 46 directors, 17 partners, 5 CEOs, 10 CAs, four accountants and one company secretary, one broker, and a GST practitioner. Arrested persons include fake entities operators and the end beneficiaries who connive with these fraudsters running businesses of fake invoices.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chartered Accountant in Rajasthan arrested for GST fraud, 10th in 4 months
- Authorities have recovered more than ₹1,000 crore from people found indulging in GST fraud
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gotta catch 'em all: Pandemic sends prices soaring for Pokemon cards
- Once stuffed into pockets or thrown into toy boxes, Pokemon cards have become so sought-after that long lines form outside stores when new batches are released.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India’s hasn’t changed its mind on Chinese investment, will make no exceptions
- India will continue to closely watch China’s next steps along the Line of Actual Control and will not rush to lift restrictions on investments from Bejing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PLI scheme should lead India towards innovation: Amitabh Kant
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tesla shares sink below the price at which it entered S&P 500 index
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Need for uniform global norms on data privacy: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ILO wants better regulation to help algorithm dependent gig economy workers
- The Geneva-based body’s call comes just days after Britain’s Supreme Court ruled that Uber Technologies Inc. must treat its drivers as “workers”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's GDP may turn positive at 1.3% in Dec quarter: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dharmendra Pradhan urges GST Council to bring petroleum products under purview
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Google Docs makes it easier to find comments with new badge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex, Nifty end marginally higher; ONGC rallies 6 per cent
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HSBC sees its future occupying 40% less office space after coronavirus pandemic
- HSBC’s potential reduction would be one of the most dramatic proposed changes seen so far from a major lender.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When mothers discuss finance with adolescent daughters!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Barack Obama, Bruce Springsteen launch podcast on Spotify
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bharti Airtel ties up with Qualcomm for 5G services in India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox