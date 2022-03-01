Home / Business / Commercial LPG cylinder prices increased by 105 in Delhi
business

Commercial LPG cylinder prices increased by 105 in Delhi

The prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders have been increased by 105 in Delhi from March 1.
The price of 5 kg cylinder also increased by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>27. (File photo- Reuters)
The price of 5 kg cylinder also increased by 27. (File photo- Reuters)
Updated on Mar 01, 2022 09:10 AM IST
Copy Link
ANI |

The prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders have been increased by 105 in Delhi from March 1.

With this increase, 19 kg commercial cylinder will cost 2,012 in Delhi from Tuesday.

The price of 5 kg cylinder also increased by 27. Now 5 kg cylinder will cost 569 in Delhi. No increase in domestic LPG cylinder.

LPG Cylinder rate is revised monthly for all the states and union territories in India.

Notably, National Oil Marketing companies have slashed the prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder cost by 91.50 on February 1. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
new lpg price
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 01, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out