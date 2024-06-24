 Dee Development Engineers allotment: How to check status on BSE, registrar Link Intime India site - Hindustan Times
Dee Development Engineers allotment: How to check status on BSE, registrar Link Intime India site

ByHT News Desk
Jun 24, 2024 08:25 AM IST

For those who have applied for Dee Development Engineers IPO, you can check status of share allotment on the BSE or by logging in to the registrar website.

The share allotment of Dee Development Engineers is likely to be finalised today (June 24). The IPO was subscribed nearly 100 times at close owing to strong interest from non-institutional and institutional buyers. For those who have applied for the IPO, you can check the status of your share allotment on the BSE or by logging in to the registrar website. The registrar of Dee Development Engineers IPO is Link Intime India.

Dee Development Engineers IPO was subscribed nearly 100 times at close owing to strong interest from non-institutional and institutional buyers.
How to check Dee Development Engineers allotment on BSE

  1. Visit the BSE website (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx)
  2. Select issue name from the drop-down menu
  3. Enter application number or PAN number to check allotment status

How to check Dee Development Engineers allotment on Link Intime India's website

  1. Visit Link Intime India website (https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html)
  2. Select Dee Development Engineers IPO
  3. Enter PAN details
  4. Click on ‘Search’ to see the allotment status

Dee Development Engineers GMP

In the grey market market, the company's shares are trading with a premium of 95 against the IPO price of 203 which implies a gain of 47% on listing day- June 26.

Dee Development Engineers IPO details

Net proceeds from the IPO can be used by the company for funding working capital requirements, repayment of debt and general corporate purposes. The engineering company provides specialized process piping solutions for industries such as oil and gas, power, chemicals and others through engineering, procurement and manufacturing. SBI Capital Markets and Equirus Capital are the book-running lead managers to the IPO.

Get latest updates on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Budget 2024 at Hindustan Times.

