 Adani Ports enters Sensex today, Wipro exits as part of semi-annual rejig
Monday, Jun 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Adani Ports enters Sensex today, Wipro exits as part of semi-annual rejig

ByHT News Desk
Jun 24, 2024 07:49 AM IST

Adani Ports stock will start trading as a Sensex constituent now owing to which brokerage firm Nuvama expects passive inflows of $259 million.

Adani Ports shares is set to enter the S&P BSE Sensex today while Wipro exits from the 30-stock index as part of the semi-annual rejig. Adani Ports stock will start trading as a Sensex constituent now owing to which brokerage firm Nuvama expects passive inflows of $259 million along with the addition of 14.9 million shares. The brokerage said that Wipro’s exclusion could trigger outflows of $170 million.

A general view of a container terminal is seen at Mundra Port, one of the ports handled by India's Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, in Gujarat.(Reuters)
A general view of a container terminal is seen at Mundra Port, one of the ports handled by India's Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, in Gujarat.(Reuters)

What changes from today at the Sensex?

Seven stocks may see their weights go up in the Sensex owing to the rejig exercise: Bharti Airtel, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel and IndusInd Bank.

Moreover, these stocks may see their weights go down in the index: Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Reliance Industries (RIL), Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Bank, Maruti Suzuki, ITC and Larsen & Toubro (L&T).

How has Adani Ports stock performed so far?

The stock has rallied almost 98% over the last 12 months. It is down from 52-week high of 1,621.40 on the NSE and its returns are higher compared to Wipro which yielded 27% in the same period. On Friday, Adani Ports shares were trading at 1,489.75 on the NSE, up by 20.35 or 1.38%. Wipro shares were around 491, down by 1.15 or 0.23%.

News / Business / Adani Ports enters Sensex today, Wipro exits as part of semi-annual rejig
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 24, 2024
