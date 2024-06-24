Adani Ports enters Sensex today, Wipro exits as part of semi-annual rejig
Adani Ports stock will start trading as a Sensex constituent now owing to which brokerage firm Nuvama expects passive inflows of $259 million.
Adani Ports shares is set to enter the S&P BSE Sensex today while Wipro exits from the 30-stock index as part of the semi-annual rejig. Adani Ports stock will start trading as a Sensex constituent now owing to which brokerage firm Nuvama expects passive inflows of $259 million along with the addition of 14.9 million shares. The brokerage said that Wipro’s exclusion could trigger outflows of $170 million.
Read more: Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO opens today: All you need to know before subscribing
What changes from today at the Sensex?
Seven stocks may see their weights go up in the Sensex owing to the rejig exercise: Bharti Airtel, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel and IndusInd Bank.
Read more: Meta and Google, like OpenAI and Apple, persuade new users as AI space evolves
Moreover, these stocks may see their weights go down in the index: Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Reliance Industries (RIL), Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Bank, Maruti Suzuki, ITC and Larsen & Toubro (L&T).
Read more: Meta AI dials users in India as battles with OpenAI, Google and Apple commence
How has Adani Ports stock performed so far?
The stock has rallied almost 98% over the last 12 months. It is down from 52-week high of ₹1,621.40 on the NSE and its returns are higher compared to Wipro which yielded 27% in the same period. On Friday, Adani Ports shares were trading at ₹1,489.75 on the NSE, up by ₹20.35 or 1.38%. Wipro shares were around ₹491, down by ₹1.15 or 0.23%.
Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!See more
Get latest updates on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Budget 2024 at Hindustan Times.