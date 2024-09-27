Dell's new memo for global sales team: Work five days a week in office

Dell Technologies said that their global sales team employees who are able to work from the company offices must do so five days a week from September 30. The shift is aimed to leverage collaborative environment and “grow skills” for which the team should be in a office, as per a memo reported by news agency Reuters. Dell Technologies has announced that its global sales team must return to the office five days a week starting September 30, prioritizing collaboration. Remote work options remain for those unable to commute, with updates on policy pending.(Reuters)

The memo read, “Working remotely should be the exception rather than the routine” and field representatives from the sales team are expected to spend five days a week with customers and partners or in the office. Earlier, the team was previously required to work from the office for three days per week, according to the memo.

"Remote sales team members who can't go into a Dell office should continue to work remotely," Dell said. The company also said that it will provide more information related to remote workers in the coming weeks.

Owing to the Covid pandemic, many companies permitted employees to work from home but now tech firms want employees to return to the office for two to three days each week.

This comes as e-commerce giant Amazon.com said it would require employees to return to working at company offices five days per week, beginning next year, as it toughened a prior three-day mandate.