Dixon Tech to make Google Pixel 8 phones in India: Report

Alphabet has selected local contract manufacturer Dixon Technologies to produce its Google Pixel 8 smartphones in India, it was reported. The trial production phase for the super-premium phone has already commenced, Economic Times reported citing people in the know. The first batch of these made-in-India devices is likely to be available by September, the report claimed. Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro in the new Mint colour (Image courtesy: twitter/com/ishanagarwal24)

Why has Google tapped Dixon for production of Google Pixel 8 phones?

Through this, Google intends to utilise Indian production to meet the demands of the domestic market and potentially for exports as well, sources told the Economic Times. The report also claimed citing sources that Google had been in discussions with various potential manufacturing partners for over a year before finalising Dixon Technologies.

Sources claimed, “Dixon has been chosen to make Pixel in India. Trial production is expected to begin soon. Google wants to use India production for catering to needs of domestic market and potentially for exports as well."

What has Sundar Pichai said on Google's production plans in India?

This comes as Google CEO Sundar Pichai said in October, “We shared plans at #GoogleforIndia to manufacture Pixel smartphones locally and expect the first device to roll out in 2024. We’re committed to being a trusted partner in India’s digital growth — appreciate the support for Make In India."