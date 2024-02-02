Docmode Health Technologies IPO listing: How is it faring, all details here

Docmode Health Technologies listing: Docmode Health Technologies listed at a 140 per cent premium over the IPO price. It opened at ₹190 against an issue price of ₹79 on the NSE SME platform. Ahead of the listing, the Docmode Health Technologies shares were trading at a 57 per cent premium in the grey market. Grey market is an unofficial ecosystem where shares start trading before the allotment in the IPO till the listing day. Docmode Health Technologies IPO: The IPO opened for bids on January 25.

Docmode Health Technologies listing: More details on the issue?

The public issue was subscribed 215.24 times with the retail portion booked 230.38 times and the other category at 194.90 times.

Docmode Health Technologies IPO: When did the IPO open and close?

The IPO opened for bids on January 25 and closed on 30th.

Docmode Health Technologies IPO: What was the offer price of the IPO?

The offer price was fixed at 79 per share with a minimum lot size for an application at 1,600 shares.

Docmode Health Technologies IPO: What company said on the IPO?

The company raised ₹6.71 crore from a fresh issue of 8.5 lakh shares and its proceeds will be used for the purchase of IT infrastructure and operating system, and incremental working capital requirements, the company said.

Docmode Health Technologies IPO: Who is the book manager?

Fedex Securities Pvt Ltd is the book running lead manager of the Docmode Health Technologies IPO. Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Docmode Health Technologies IPO is Rikhav Securities.

Docmode Health Technologies IPO: What we know about the company?

Docmode Health Technologies Limited's revenue increased by 165.12 per cent. Its profit after tax (PAT) jumped 111.3 per cent in the last one year.