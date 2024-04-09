Dog, cat or other pet lover? HDFC ERGO has an insurance plan you must check out now

For all those dog, cat, and other pet lovers, HDFC ERGO has rolled out a comprehensive insurance plan that will end up saving a lot of money and trouble in times of emergencies - Paws n Claws policy. One of the biggest fears for any pet lover is the prohibitive cost of getting their beloved animals treated during emergencies and that is where a comprehensive insurance plan can come in handy. Not only will this provide a financial cushion for the pet owner to fall back on, but will also ensure the best treatment for the pet itself. Clearly a win-win situation for all. Having said that, will this plan actually meet your requirements? You will certainly have to dig deep into it to understand all the benefits provided and the provisos attached in order to get the full payment that may be due to you if and when that time comes. HDFC ERGO has rolled out the Paws n Claws insurance policy for dog, cat and other pet lovers.(AP)

Financial Relief for Pet Owners

The company has introduced this product just ahead of the National Pets Day, which falls on April 11 and it covers pets’ injuries, ailments and even surgery. It is designed to provide a financial safety net and covers up to five pets in one policy. For those who are commercial breeders up to 10 pets can be covered. You can renew the policy for up to 8 years.

Paws n Claws Insurance: Comprehensive Coverage

Referred to as the HDFC ERGO Paws n Claws insurance it offers comprehensive coverage for pets, covering everything from the initial diagnosis by vets, treatment and even medicines.

Considering that some may prefer to tailor their insurance policies according to their unique requirements, HDFC ERGO allows exactly that. The insurance policy also enables third-party liability coverage and optional covers such as funeral expenses.

This pet insurance policy also offers a unique feature in the form of outpatient department (OPD) coverage, but it is optional.

Parthanil Ghosh, President of Retail Business at HDFC ERGO General Insurance highlighted the importance of offering products like the Paws n Claws insurance policy to help pet owners deal with huge sudden expenses.