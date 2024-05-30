Edelweiss CEO Radhika Gupta shares WhatsApp message that made her feel there's ‘a lot of work to do’
Radhika Gupta's post saw a lot of mixed responses from users with some agreeing to her while others questioned the statistics.
Edelweiss Mutual Fund CEO Radhika Gupta shared a WhatsApp message that she received which showed that the number of Dream11 users in India re five times more than mutual fund investors. Sharing an image of the statistics on X (formerly Twitter), Radhika Gupta said that there was a lot of work left to do.
She wrote, “I received this on what’s app. A lot of work for us to do!” (sic)
The image showed that the number of Dream11 users were 20 crore while the number of mutual fund investors were 4 crore.
The post saw a lot of mixed responses from users with some agreeing to Radhika Gupta while others questioned the statistics.
One user wrote, "Crypto 3.5 crore almost equal to Mutual fund. Tell your fund managers to be open and transparent. Be fair in charging unnecessary fees. With new financial instruments tradfi will be history if not evolved with time!!!!"
Questioning the comparison, a user wrote, “I think that's a wrong way to compare. Many teens and students can't contribute much to mutual funds due to a lack of income, but they can still gamble small amounts on these gaming platforms.”
A third commented, “Quick riches can vanish as quickly as they come. The true path to financial freedom lies in steady, disciplined investing over time.”
“I believe financial literacy in india is highly under penetrated, compared to cricket! Plus I don’t think so many people playing on dream11 have that kind of money to invest,” a fourth remarked.
