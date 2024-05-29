 Watch: Radhika Gupta advises Shark Tank India staff on investing in mutual funds backstage - Hindustan Times
Watch: Radhika Gupta advises Shark Tank India staff on investing in mutual funds backstage

ByMallika Soni
May 29, 2024 10:08 AM IST

Radhika Gupta posted, “Can’t take the Mutual Fund CEO out of me, even behind the shoots of Shark Tank."

Edelweiss CEO Radhika Gupta pushed staff associated with her on Shark Tank India to begin investing in mutual funds and use systematic investment plans (SIPs) as well. In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), Radhika Gupta was seen behind the scenes on the sets of Shark Tank India advising staff to begin investing.

Edelweiss MF’s Radhika Gupta on the sets of Shark Tank India. (X/@iRadhikaGupta)
Edelweiss MF’s Radhika Gupta on the sets of Shark Tank India. (X/@iRadhikaGupta)

She posted, “Can’t take the Mutual Fund CEO out of me, even behind the shoots of Shark Tank. This conversation is a reminder of how many people still need to learn about the power of MFs and start investing… and for my MFD friends, a nudge that a lot of people are looking for guidance and advice!”

In the video, she was seen asking Shark Tank India staff backstage if they have invested in mutual funds or started an SIP. When many replied that they have not done so, Radhika Gupta responded, "Before I leave this schedule, all of you need to start an SIP. Kaise karni hain, hum sab baithe hain, agar aaj nahi hui toh hum aake class lenge. (How to do it, we're all sitting here. If we don't finish this today, I'll take a class one day). But you cannot not start an SIP."

The staff asked her to guide them and called it a "deal done".

Users responded to Radhika Gupta's post with one saying, “The fraud fin influencers seem to have hijacked the advice and counsel space, misleading people. There is a genuine lack of good financial advisors in the MF industry, as every other person seems to be bent on making a quick buck at the cost of the investor. Time for some action.”

A second user commented, "Great spirits, ma'am. Must help as many."

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

