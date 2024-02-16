Entero Healthcare IPO to debut on stock market today. How to check share allotment status?
The three-day IPO opened for subscription on February 9 and closed on February 13.
The Entero Healthcare IPO (initial public offering) will be listed on the stock exchanges on Friday. The public offer, through which the healthcare products distributing firm aimed to generate net proceeds worth ₹1600 crore, opened for subscription on February 9, closing on February 13.
Also Read: Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO opens on Feb 9. Should you apply?
Meanwhile, on the eve of stock exchange listing, the IPO's share allotment was finalised, and investors can now check if shares have been allotted to them, and, if yes, then how many. They can do this on the website of Link Intime Private Limited, the registrar of the IPO, or on those of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE).
Entero Healthcare will initiate refunds for those who did not get shares. The three-day issue, however, received a tepid response from both retail investors and non-institutional investors (NIIs) and, on the third and final day, its subscription status stood at 1.53 times.
Also Read: Entero Healthcare IPO to close today. To subscribe or not?
Check share allotment on Link Intime India
Step 1: Click here and select ‘Entero Healthcare Solutions Limited IPO' from the dropdown menu.’
Step 2: Choose one of the three options (application number/demat account/PAN) to check status.
Step 3: Specify the application type (ASBA/non-ASBA).
Step 4: Enter the information for the mode selected in step 2 above.
Step 5: Click ‘Submit’ after filling out the captcha.
Check share allotment status on BSE website
Step 1: Click here and under ‘Issue Type,’ click on ‘Equity.’
Step 2: From the drop down menu, choose ‘Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO.’
Step 3: Enter PAN or application number.
Step 4: Verify your identity by clicking 'I am not a robot.
Step 5: Press ‘Submit.’
Check share allotment status on NSE website
Step 1: Visit the official website and register with PAN after selecting the 'Click here to sign up' option.
Step 2: Enter user name, password, and captcha code.
Step 3: Check the status on the new page that opens.
Stay informed on Business Newsalong withGold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs