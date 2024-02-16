 Entero Healthcare IPO to debut on stock market today. Check details - Hindustan Times
News / Business / Entero Healthcare IPO to debut on stock market today. How to check share allotment status?

Entero Healthcare IPO to debut on stock market today. How to check share allotment status?

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Feb 16, 2024 08:57 AM IST

The three-day IPO opened for subscription on February 9 and closed on February 13.

The Entero Healthcare IPO (initial public offering) will be listed on the stock exchanges on Friday. The public offer, through which the healthcare products distributing firm aimed to generate net proceeds worth 1600 crore, opened for subscription on February 9, closing on February 13.

The company aims to raise <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1600 crore through the IPO (Representational)
The company aims to raise 1600 crore through the IPO (Representational)

Meanwhile, on the eve of stock exchange listing, the IPO's share allotment was finalised, and investors can now check if shares have been allotted to them, and, if yes, then how many. They can do this on the website of Link Intime Private Limited, the registrar of the IPO, or on those of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Entero Healthcare will initiate refunds for those who did not get shares. The three-day issue, however, received a tepid response from both retail investors and non-institutional investors (NIIs) and, on the third and final day, its subscription status stood at 1.53 times.

Check share allotment on Link Intime India

Step 1: Click here and select ‘Entero Healthcare Solutions Limited IPO' from the dropdown menu.’

Step 2: Choose one of the three options (application number/demat account/PAN) to check status.

Step 3: Specify the application type (ASBA/non-ASBA).

Step 4: Enter the information for the mode selected in step 2 above.

Step 5: Click ‘Submit’ after filling out the captcha.

Check share allotment status on BSE website

Step 1: Click here and under ‘Issue Type,’ click on ‘Equity.’

Step 2: From the drop down menu, choose ‘Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO.’

Step 3: Enter PAN or application number.

Step 4: Verify your identity by clicking 'I am not a robot.

Step 5: Press ‘Submit.’

Check share allotment status on NSE website

Step 1: Visit the official website and register with PAN after selecting the 'Click here to sign up' option.

Step 2: Enter user name, password, and captcha code.

Step 3: Check the status on the new page that opens.

