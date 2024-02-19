 Esconet Technologies IPO closes tomorrow: Should you subscribe? Details - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / Esconet Technologies IPO closes tomorrow: Should you subscribe? Details

Esconet Technologies IPO closes tomorrow: Should you subscribe? Details

ByHT News Desk
Feb 19, 2024 11:40 AM IST

Esconet Technologies IPO: The IPO includes an entirely fresh equity issue of 33.6 lakh shares.

Esconet Technologies IPO: The initial public offer of Esconet Technologies will close tomorrow (February 20). Through the issue, the company aims to raise 28 crore and list the shares on NSE SME. Founded in 2012, the company covers a wide range of IT requirements- supercomputing solutions, data centre facilities, storage servers, network security, virtualization as well as data protection.

Esconet Technologies IPO: The IPO includes an entirely fresh equity issue of 33.6 lakh shares.(Representative Photo)
Esconet Technologies IPO: The IPO includes an entirely fresh equity issue of 33.6 lakh shares.(Representative Photo)

Esconet Technologies IPO: What is the IPO size?

The IPO includes an entirely fresh equity issue of 33.6 lakh shares through which the company aims to raise 28 crore.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Esconet Technologies IPO: What is the price band?

The company is offering its shares at 80-84 apiece. Investors can bid for 1,600 shares in 1 lot.

Read more: Tata Group is now bigger in size than Pakistan's entire economy

Esconet Technologies IPO: What is the performance of the company?

For the period ending September 2023, the company's revenue stood at 71.4 crore while its net profit of 3.05 crore.

Esconet Technologies IPO: How will the company use proceeds?

The net proceeds from the public offer will be used for working capital requirements and general corporate purposes, the company said.

Esconet Technologies IPO: Who are the lead managers and registrar?

Corporate Capital Ventures is the lead manager and Skyline Financial Services is the registrar of the issue.

Esconet Technologies IPO: What is the structure of the issue.

Almost 50% of the offer is reserved for qualified institutional buyers. Retail investors get 35% and the rest 15% is for non-institutional investors.

Esconet Technologies IPO: When is the final allotment?

The final allotment is likely be made on February 21.

Esconet Technologies IPO: When is the listing?

The company's shares may get listed on February 23.h

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business Newsalong withGold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On