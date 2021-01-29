Everything you need to know about Dogecoin, the meme-based cryptocurrency
Dogecoin, a digital coin originally created as a joke, has soared as much as 80 per cent and saw an exponential increase in trading volume by over 800 per cent. The surge in Dogecoin has got the attention of billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who on Thursday tweeted a picture of a magazine cover of “Dogue”, a play on the popular magazine fashion title “Vogue.” This was interpreted by Twitter and Reddit users as Musk supporting the cryptocurrency.
But this isn't the first time Musk caused a Dogecoin spike with one of his tweets. A July tweet with a "doge" mean sent the crypto up by 20%.
Here’s everything you need to know about Dogecoin:
1. Dogecoin was created by software engineers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer in 2013 as a joke. The logo of dogecoin is a Shiba Inu which is based on the popular “doge” meme of 2013.
2. Dogecoin hit $0.0138 on January 28. This happened days after the Gamestop frenzy on Reddit that caused Gamestop’s share to soar by nearly 2,000 per cent, since the beginning of 2021.
3. Dogecoin witnessed a resurgence because of Reddit and a tweet from the chairman of WallStreetBets who wrote on Twitter on Thursday, "Has Doge ever been to a dollar?" WallStreetBets was behind the surge in GameStop which created pain for hedge funds that are shorting or betting against the stock.
4. Hours after the tweet, millions of people joined the subreddit Satoshi Street Bets and wrote about "taking doge to the moon," which encouraged users to not sell the Dogecoin till its value reaches a dollar. One of the early posts on SatoshiStreetBets read: “Let’s make DOGECOIN a thing. That’s it, that’s the post.”
5. The subreddit r/SatoshiStreetBets calls itself as the crypto version of WallStreetBets. Satoshi is the name of the mysterious founder, or group of people, who developed bitcoin
6. At 12.03pm Singapore time, Dogecoin had added about $7.17 billion to its market capitalisation in 24 hours and its total market cap stood at $8.2 billion, making it the ninth-largest cryptocurrency.
7. Such activity in the cryptocurrency space is not new. In 2018, the US commodity futures trading commission (CFTC) has sounded the alarm about the same.
(With agency inputs)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Elon Musk fails to get Indian American student's defamation lawsuit thrown out
- Randeep Hothi, a University of Michigan graduate student known as “@skabooshka” on Twitter, drew Musk’s wrath two years ago after two incidents, both of which Hothi claims were harmless.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WHO: COVAX to cover 3% of poor countries' populations in first half of 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bitcoin investors may lose everything, European Central Bank warns
- Gabriel Makhlouf’s comments echo skepticism from ECB leaders. The cryptocurrency is a “highly speculative asset,” President Christine Lagarde said this month. Bitcoin prices have more than doubled since November and topped $40,000 earlier this month.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Everything you need to know about Dogecoin, the meme-based cryptocurrency
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Day-trader favorites rally again as Robinhood eases trading ban
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oil prices rangebound as supply cuts offset virus worries
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bitcoin soars 14% after Elon Musk namecheck on Twitter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's biggest drugmaker profit beats estimates as sales rise
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Benchmarks fall for 6th session; Sensex dives 588 points
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Brookfield India Real Estate Trust IPO opens on Feb 3: 10 points
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saudi Arabia expected to cut March crude prices for Asia: Survey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Norway sovereign wealth fund dumps oil stocks amid $10 billion loss
- Norway’s wealth fund, the world’s biggest, started turning its back on oil and gas more than three years ago. The intention back then was to diversify away from an industry to which Norway’s economy was heavily exposed, with a view to addressing a key financial risk.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian Oil's quarterly profit more than doubles on inventory gains
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Funding short-term goals – why you should stay away from debt!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bank holidays in February: Banks will remain closed on these 6 additional days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox