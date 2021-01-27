FDI into India up 37 percent to USD 43.85 billion during April-November 2020
Foreign direct investment (FDI) into India increased by 37 per cent to USD 43.85 billion during April-November 2020, according to data by the commerce and industry ministry.
Total FDI inflows (including reinvested earnings) during the eight-month period of the current fiscal grew by 22 per cent to USD 58.37 billion, the ministry said on Wednesday.
"FDI equity inflow received during 2020-21 (April to November, 2020) is USD 43.85 billion. It is the highest ever for the first 8 months of a financial year and 37 per cent more compared to the first 8 months of 2019-20 (USD 32.11 billion)," it said.
It added that FDI is a major driver of economic growth and an important source of non-debt finance for the economic development of India.
"Measures taken by the government on the fronts of FDI policy reforms, investment facilitation and ease of doing business have resulted in increased FDI inflows into the country," it said.
