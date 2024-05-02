 For some iPhone users, alarms are not working. Apple responds to issue - Hindustan Times
Thursday, May 02, 2024
For some iPhone users, alarms are not working. Apple responds to issue

ByHT News Desk
May 02, 2024 04:15 PM IST

Apple alarm issue: It remains unclear as to how many people are affected by the issue or which models of the iPhone have been seeing the problem.

Apple said that it is working to fix an issue that resulted in some iPhone alarms not to play a sound after many people complained about the same. Apple said that it is aware of the issue but did not share details on what is causing the issue or how users can avoid the issue. It remains unclear as to how many people are affected by the issue or which models of the iPhone have been seeing the problem.

The Apple logo is shown atop an Apple store at a shopping mall in La Jolla, California, US.(Reuters)
The Apple logo is shown atop an Apple store at a shopping mall in La Jolla, California, US.(Reuters)

What to do in case you are facing this issue?

You can try some simple solutions in case you are facing this issue. These are:

  1. Double check the phone's alarm settings and ensure the volume is turned up.
  The iPhones' "attention aware features" could be the reason for the issue as when it is active, they enable an iPhone to check whether a person is paying attention to their device. In case they are, it prompts to take action automatically like lowering the volume sound of alerts which includes alarms.
  3. As per Apple, this is available on iPhone X or later, and iPad Pro 11-inch or iPad Pro 12.9-inch, Apple says.
  4. To turn off the feature, go to iPhone settings, tap 'Face ID & Passcode' and scroll down to find 'Attention Aware features'.

