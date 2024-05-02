For some iPhone users, alarms are not working. Apple responds to issue

Apple said that it is working to fix an issue that resulted in some iPhone alarms not to play a sound after many people complained about the same. Apple said that it is aware of the issue but did not share details on what is causing the issue or how users can avoid the issue. It remains unclear as to how many people are affected by the issue or which models of the iPhone have been seeing the problem.

The Apple logo is shown atop an Apple store at a shopping mall in La Jolla, California, US.(Reuters)