Former Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor joins Saudia Group airlines

Sanjiv Kapoor, the former CEO-designate of Jet Airways, on Wednesday announced his new role as an advisor to the director general of Saudia Group, Saudi Arabia's national airline. This comes days after his resignation from the grounded airline in April. Former Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor (HT_PRINT)

“I am thrilled to share that I have joined the Saudia Group as Advisor to His Excellency Ibrahim Al-Omar, Director General of the Group,” he wrote on LinkedIn.

In his new role, Kapoor expressed his commitment to working towards the Saudia Group's objective of attracting 100 million annual visitors to the Kingdom. His focus will be on leveraging the strategic location of Saudi Arabia to establish it as a global hub, seamlessly connecting the continents of Asia, Europe, and Africa.

“I am excited at the opportunity of working with a highly passionate and talented team and being part of what promises to be an exciting journey ahead,” Kapoor wrote.

Saudia, one of the two major airlines of Saudi Arabia, has been working on its expansion plan. The group is currently in the process of procuring 39 wide-body 787 Dreamliner planes from Boeing, indicating its commitment to bolstering its fleet and enhancing its operational capabilities, Live Mint reported.

On March 21, Saudia declared that it is working to add 25 new destinations in 2023.

In April, Kapoor stepped down as CEO-designate of Jet Airways, exactly a year after his appointment. His departure came at a critical time when the transfer of ownership of the airline to a consortium led by Murari Lal Jalan and Kalrock Capital was pending, due to disagreements between the successful bidder and lenders.

Prior to his role at Jet Airways, Kapoor held esteemed positions such as president of Oberoi Hotels and Resorts, Chief Strategy Officer at Vistara Airlines, and chief operating officer at SpiceJet.

