Home / Business / iPhone maker Foxconn to sell stake in China chip giant amid Taiwan review

iPhone maker Foxconn to sell stake in China chip giant amid Taiwan review

business
Updated on Dec 18, 2022 10:49 AM IST

Hon Hai, better known as Foxconn, is the biggest contract maker of Apple Inc.’s iPhones and operates several assembly plants on the Chinese mainland.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs said in a statement on Saturday that it will still fine Foxconn for investing in Unigroup without informing the government first(Reuters)
Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs said in a statement on Saturday that it will still fine Foxconn for investing in Unigroup without informing the government first(Reuters)
Bloomberg | | Posted by Aryan Prakash

A subsidiary of Taiwan’s Hon Hai Precision Industry will dispose of its indirect minority stake in China’s semiconductor giant Tsinghua Unigroup, the latest sign that Beijing’s chip industry is becoming increasingly isolated from the rest of the world.

Hon Hai’s China-listed Foxconn Industrial Internet will sell the shares to Yantai Haixiu IC Investment Center for not less than 5.38 billion yuan ($772 million), according to an exchange filing Friday.

Hon Hai said in a separate statement that it decided to sell the stake to avoid uncertainty because the investment still cannot be finalized. The company’s interest in the Chinese chipmaker, despite being relatively small, has triggered concerns from the Taiwan government because the state-backed Tsinghua Unigroup is one of the most prominent semiconductor companies in China.

China’s ruling Communist Party sees the self-governing island as a part of the mainland. A visit to Taiwan in August by then-Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, raised tension between the two sides, with Beijing staging unprecedented military exercises in the waters around the island. China has continued to send warplanes on provocative flight paths in the Taiwan Strait.

Opposed Investment

Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs said in a statement on Saturday that it will still fine Foxconn for investing in Unigroup without informing the government first. Taiwan opposed the investment and wanted Hon Hai to exit the deal, according to a report by the Financial Times in October.

FII holds the stake in Unigroup indirectly through Xingwei (Guangzhou) Industrial Investment Partnership. Xingwei invested in Beijing Zhiguangxin Holdings, the parent company of Tsinghua Unigroup, via an affiliate, according to a previous filing.

Hon Hai, better known as Foxconn, is the biggest contract maker of Apple Inc.’s iPhones and operates several assembly plants on the Chinese mainland.

Tsinghua Unigroup didn’t reply to inquiries for comment from Bloomberg News out of business hours.

Beijing’s efforts to develop a self-sufficient chip supply chain at home are facing mounting challenges, with the US and its allies about to jointly restrict Chinese firms’ access to advanced semiconductor technologies.

The US government earlier this week included dozens of Chinese technology companies on its so-called Entity List, making it almost impossible for them to procure critical foreign components and ratcheting up a trade conflict between the world’s two largest economies.

Washington’s action followed the Biden administration’s implementation of tough export controls two months ago to prevent China from buying or making leading-edge semiconductors — crucial for the Asian nation to leapfrog the US in areas such as artificial intelligence and supercomputing. Key US allies, including the Netherlands and Japan, are planning to adopt at least some of the new US rules as well, Bloomberg News reported.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iphone-maker foxconn china taiwan + 1 more
iphone-maker foxconn china taiwan

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out