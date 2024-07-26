Foxconn's big India plans to assemble Apple iPads at Tamil Nadu facility ‘soon’

Foxconn may begin assembling Apple’s flagship tablet iPad in India as it aims significant expansion of its current operations, it was reported. The manufacturer may begin assembling iPads at its facility in Tamil Nadu’s Sriperumbudur after rapidly expanding supply chain in India for Apple’s products, Economic Times reported citing people in the know. At present, Foxconn and other global contract manufacturers have only assembled Apple’s smartphones in India. At present, Foxconn and other global contract manufacturers have only assembled Apple’s smartphones in India.

Citing a source, the report claimed, “Foxconn is seriously looking to start assembling Apple iPads out of its Tamil Nadu facility."

Another person in the know told the outlet that “some rounds of discussions have already happened with the government as well on this. Their experience so far has been very good, and they are coming full force. They will double what they have in the next few years, which includes iPhone, iPads and some other products too.”

Assembly of the “Mac range of laptops may take some time as the production volume is very small”, the source told the outlet.

Another industry source said as per ET, “It ( iPad) is like a bigger iPhone in essence. So, it is something that can be assembled in India without too much trouble as Apple’s contract manufacturers are already well equipped to manage such functions.”