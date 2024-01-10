'From Shark Tank to Flipkart...': Zerodha CFO Nikhil Kamath hails startup success at Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 kicked off on January 10, with global leaders and businesspersons lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for the state. Zerodha chief financial officer and co-founder Nikhil Kamath spoke at the summit, extending his gratitude to PM Modi for boosting startup culture in India. Zerodha CFO Nikhil Kamath at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024 (ANI)

Speaking at the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, Nikhil Kamath talked about the rapid transformation of the entrepreneurship culture in India over the past decade, and the promotion of this ecosystem in the country.

Kamath said, "The last 10 years has been incredible and I'm not the only exception here in India, there are many other exceptions like me. The big change in India from the last decade has been that entrepreneurship has moved from something that we have all watched around us, heard in movies or thought could happen, something that we aspire to, to entrepreneurship today, which is something that we all are actively trying."

The Zerodha co-founder further added, "You could take an example of this being a housewife watching Shark Tank, a small-time shoe salesman selling online on Flipkart. These are not stories that existed ten years ago. To that one man in the audience here today who has facilitated the stable ecosystem, I would like to say thank you PM Modi for having created this ecosystem."

Nikhil Kamath, at the age of 37, is the youngest billionaire in India, according Forbes' list of the country's 100 richest people. Meanwhile, his brother and Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath is at the 40th position on the list. The two have a combined net worth of over ₹31,000 crore, according to Forbes.

Major projects, investments announced at VGGS 2024

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 saw a string of major announcements and investments in the state on January 10, as business leaders like Lakshmi Mittal, Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani spoke at the event.

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani announced that his firm will be investing around ₹2 lakh crore in Gujarat over the course of the next five years. He said that his upcoming projects will create around 1 lakh jobs in the state.

Meanwhile, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani expressed confidence that no power can stop India from becoming a $35 trillion economy in the future. He also said that India has plans to bid for the 2036 Olympics, and Reliance is working towards aiding the developments in this regard.