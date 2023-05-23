Home / Business / Petrol, diesel prices continue to fluctuate in NCR, UP today; check rates

Petrol, diesel prices continue to fluctuate in NCR, UP today; check rates

ByHT News Desk
May 23, 2023 12:14 PM IST

Fuel cost remains largely steady in major cities of India.

Petrol and diesel prices in the national capital region and Uttar Pradesh continues to fluctuate on the second day of this week. However, the costs of one litre of both fuels have largely remained steady since May 21 last year, when the previous pan-India revision of fuel prices was done.

Check out petrol-diesel prices today.(File)
Check out petrol-diesel prices today.(File)

Cost of one litre of petrol in Gurugram is 97.18 as opposed to 97.04 yesterday and one litre of diesel cost raised to 90.05 Similarly, one litre petrol price has raised to 97, and diesel cost to 90.14 today in Noida.

CitiesPetrolDiesel
Lucknow 96.62 89.81
Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.63 94.27
Hyderabad 109.66 97.82
Trivandrum 110.02 98.80
Chennai 102.63 94.24
Jaipur 108.48 92.72
Chandigarh 96.20 84.26

How do OMCs determine fuel prices?

OMCs such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum review and determine petrol and diesel prices on a daily basis. These are determined in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world.

Why fuel prices vary across states?

The rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day . These, however, vary from state-to-state; this is due to criteria such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes etc.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
diesel prices national capital region petrol prices uttar pradesh fuel price petrol rates + 4 more
diesel prices national capital region petrol prices uttar pradesh fuel price petrol rates + 3 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out